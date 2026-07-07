Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso send message to new recruits Antonio Van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu - 'We take nothing for granted'

Mamelodi Sundowns recently bolstered their ranks with the acquisitions of Antonio Van Wyk from Austrian side SV Ried and Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows.

As the squad gathered to begin preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, Cardoso utilised the first team meeting to outline the uncompromising culture that has defined the club's recent era of dominance.

"For the ones that's just arrived, welcome.

"For the ones that have been here, welcome them in the best way, in terms of making them understand that this energy that we have here, when we go inside those four lines, becomes movement, dynamic, attitude.

"It becomes fight, building," Cardoso stated during a speech shared by the club's media channels.







