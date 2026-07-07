Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso send message to new recruits Antonio Van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu - 'We take nothing for granted'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
M. Cardoso
A. Van Wyk
S. Ndlovu
Svay Rieng
Lamontville Golden Arrows

The Brazilians boss has delivered a firm warning to new arrivals, insisting that no player can afford to be complacent at the Chloorkop-based outfit. As the team assembled for pre-season training, the Portuguese tactician made it clear that representing the reigning African champions requires a specific elite mentality and a relentless work ethic.

  • Antonio van Wyk Mamelodi SundownsSundowns

    Setting the standards at Chloorkop

    Mamelodi Sundowns recently bolstered their ranks with the acquisitions of Antonio Van Wyk from Austrian side SV Ried and Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows.

    As the squad gathered to begin preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, Cardoso utilised the first team meeting to outline the uncompromising culture that has defined the club's recent era of dominance.

    "For the ones that's just arrived, welcome.

    "For the ones that have been here, welcome them in the best way, in terms of making them understand that this energy that we have here, when we go inside those four lines, becomes movement, dynamic, attitude.

    "It becomes fight, building," Cardoso stated during a speech shared by the club's media channels.



    • Advertisement
  • FBL-MAR-CAF-CHAMPIONS-SUNDOWNS-AS FARAFP

    The flexibility required for success

    Cardoso, the former Esperance de Tunis mentor, emphasised that technical ability alone is not enough to thrive under his leadership.

    He stressed the importance of psychological adaptability, noting that the pressure of playing for a club of Sundowns' stature requires a unique kind of resilience.

    The goal is to ensure that the new signings understand the weight of the jersey they are now wearing.

    "And it is from this construction that we are what we are.

    "You need to be flexible to be a player at Sundowns, because you need to relate one day with the success.

    "This flexibility is what makes us strong, because when we are in, we take nothing for granted and when we're out, we fight for everything and that's what we're going to do from day one, minute one of this journey," the coach urged his players.

  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Demanding a front-foot start

    Reflecting on a mixed previous season where the club secured the CAF Champions League title but faltered in domestic competitions, Cardoso is demanding a sharp start to the new term.

    He believes that the pride of being continental champions must translate into dominant domestic performances from the opening whistle in August.

    "We don't carry responsibility; we just carry more pride and the fact that we carry more pride means we need to behave to the level.

    "We should always remember that when we face the challenges from the first weekend of August in the best way, because we need to start the season absolutely in the front foot as you may imagine," Cardoso explained.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Siyanda Ndlovu Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Huge targets on the horizon

    The 2026-27 season promises to be a hectic one for Masandawana, beginning with domestic matters before attention will shift towards a high-profile CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger.

    With the domestic league title to fight for and further continental glory in their sights, Cardoso is relishing the challenge and expects his full squad, including the new recruits, to be ready for the "family" atmosphere he has cultivated.

    "Last year, it was not exactly like that, but this year it will be like that because we have big things to play for very soon and from my part, welcome, it's a pleasure to be back in the family," Cardoso added.

    With the likes of Van Wyk and Ndlovu now officially in the mix, the pressure is on to maintain the relentless winning machine that Sundowns fans have come to expect.