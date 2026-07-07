Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso send message to new recruits Antonio Van Wyk and Siyanda Ndlovu - 'We take nothing for granted'
- Sundowns
Setting the standards at Chloorkop
Mamelodi Sundowns recently bolstered their ranks with the acquisitions of Antonio Van Wyk from Austrian side SV Ried and Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows.
As the squad gathered to begin preparations for the 2026-27 campaign, Cardoso utilised the first team meeting to outline the uncompromising culture that has defined the club's recent era of dominance.
"For the ones that's just arrived, welcome.
"For the ones that have been here, welcome them in the best way, in terms of making them understand that this energy that we have here, when we go inside those four lines, becomes movement, dynamic, attitude.
"It becomes fight, building," Cardoso stated during a speech shared by the club's media channels.
- AFP
The flexibility required for success
Cardoso, the former Esperance de Tunis mentor, emphasised that technical ability alone is not enough to thrive under his leadership.
He stressed the importance of psychological adaptability, noting that the pressure of playing for a club of Sundowns' stature requires a unique kind of resilience.
The goal is to ensure that the new signings understand the weight of the jersey they are now wearing.
"And it is from this construction that we are what we are.
"You need to be flexible to be a player at Sundowns, because you need to relate one day with the success.
"This flexibility is what makes us strong, because when we are in, we take nothing for granted and when we're out, we fight for everything and that's what we're going to do from day one, minute one of this journey," the coach urged his players.
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Demanding a front-foot start
Reflecting on a mixed previous season where the club secured the CAF Champions League title but faltered in domestic competitions, Cardoso is demanding a sharp start to the new term.
He believes that the pride of being continental champions must translate into dominant domestic performances from the opening whistle in August.
"We don't carry responsibility; we just carry more pride and the fact that we carry more pride means we need to behave to the level.
"We should always remember that when we face the challenges from the first weekend of August in the best way, because we need to start the season absolutely in the front foot as you may imagine," Cardoso explained.
- Backpagepix
Huge targets on the horizon
The 2026-27 season promises to be a hectic one for Masandawana, beginning with domestic matters before attention will shift towards a high-profile CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger.
With the domestic league title to fight for and further continental glory in their sights, Cardoso is relishing the challenge and expects his full squad, including the new recruits, to be ready for the "family" atmosphere he has cultivated.
"Last year, it was not exactly like that, but this year it will be like that because we have big things to play for very soon and from my part, welcome, it's a pleasure to be back in the family," Cardoso added.
With the likes of Van Wyk and Ndlovu now officially in the mix, the pressure is on to maintain the relentless winning machine that Sundowns fans have come to expect.
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