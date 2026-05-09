Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso reacts to 11-goal thriller against Siwelele: 'We're fighting against everything'

In what will go down as one of the most remarkable matches in the history of the Betway Premiership, Sundowns eventually emerged 7-4 victors over a relentless Siwelele.

Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews, and Brayan Leon were all on the scoresheet, but Cardoso refused to let the attacking brilliance mask the underlying issues in his backline.

Speaking after the final whistle, Cardoso was clinical in his assessment of the performance.

"I think we scored another goal that was quite fair and not offside, so when you risk so much and put so much energy, there will be moments where you master your defence, or you cannot do it," the Portuguese tactician explained as quoted on iDiski Times .

"I understood the energy of the boys inside the pitch was to score and score, but really to achieve a result in a match like this, that could give us seven, eight, nine goals, you cannot suffer four."



