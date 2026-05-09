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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso reacts to 11-goal thriller against Siwelele: 'We're fighting against everything'
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Defensive concerns despite seven-goal haul
In what will go down as one of the most remarkable matches in the history of the Betway Premiership, Sundowns eventually emerged 7-4 victors over a relentless Siwelele.
Teboho Mokoena, Tashreeq Matthews, and Brayan Leon were all on the scoresheet, but Cardoso refused to let the attacking brilliance mask the underlying issues in his backline.
Speaking after the final whistle, Cardoso was clinical in his assessment of the performance.
"I think we scored another goal that was quite fair and not offside, so when you risk so much and put so much energy, there will be moments where you master your defence, or you cannot do it," the Portuguese tactician explained as quoted oniDiski Times.
"I understood the energy of the boys inside the pitch was to score and score, but really to achieve a result in a match like this, that could give us seven, eight, nine goals, you cannot suffer four."
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Managing a deepening injury crisis
The victory was made even more complicated by the physical state of the Sundowns squad.
With a CAF Champions League final on the horizon and domestic league pressure piling up, Cardoso revealed that several of his key stars are currently playing through the pain barrier as they chase a historic double for the Pretoria giants.
Addressing the fitness concerns, Cardoso admitted: "It was also important to understand there was a moment I had to manage the team — the team dropped when we made subs, the players on the pitch were at their limit.
"Tashreeq is on a thin wire on his legs. Brayan and Leon are coming from muscle injuries, Arthur is not really calm — so many problems people don’t know about."
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Challenging the narrative and the calendar
With just one match remaining in the league season and a massive continental final against Esperance looming, Cardoso believes his side is facing opposition from all sides.
Sundowns currently hold a narrow three-point lead at the top of the table with one more match to play, their sixth match in the space of 16 days, while their rivals have two games and a superior goal difference with two weeks for their final matches.
Cardoso concluded with a stinging message to critics and a warning to his players: "We are struggling a lot, we are fighting everything — the calendar, we’re fighting against everything, maybe even people at home watching the game from sofas.
"But we’re strong. Important win and three points, three points away from finishing the league, with one match.
"Let’s win the match and see what comes from there."
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What's next for Sundowns?
Downs are battling the tough schedule and injuries while chasing the league title and the CAF Champions League.
The Chloorkop-based side has been dealt with injury blows to Keanu Cupido, Monnapule Saleng, and Thapelo Morena.
Sundowns will have to juggle chasing the two major trophies without some of their key players and hope there are not any more casualties along the way.
The defending league champions will play their final match on Tuesday against TS Galaxy before shifting their focus to the two-legged final of the Champions League.