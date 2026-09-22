Mamelodi Sundowns have outgrown the PSL, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates rivalry - 'You don’t compare Ferrari with Toyota'

The comparison may sound blunt, but Laffor's argument is rooted in the consistency and standards Sundowns have maintained over the years. While Chiefs continue to search for stability and Pirates look to build on their status as the reigning champions, the Brazilians have set a benchmark that their domestic rivals are still chasing.

For the former star, the gap is not simply about trophies but the level of consistency, squad depth and expectations surrounding Sundowns. He believes the Soweto teams cannot currently be measured against the Brazilians on the same scale.

"Sundowns is just a different team. You don't compare Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the moment. No disrespect to Pirates and Chiefs; I respect them. I played against them but Sundowns is just on another level," he added.

That dominance has also raised the bar for what is expected from the Pretoria outfit. Winning the PSL remains part of the club's ambitions, but the target has shifted towards making a bigger impact beyond South Africa.

With the Brazilians now established as a force in African football, their sights are increasingly set on challenging for continental honours and competing on the global stage. The CAF Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup have become part of a bigger picture.

"Sundowns is representing the continent, winning the league now... I don't think is what our fans are looking out to; they want to win the Champions League again, we want to win the FIFA Club World Cup now," he explained.



