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Mamelodi Sundowns have outgrown the PSL, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates rivalry - 'You don’t compare Ferrari with Toyota'
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'Ferrari vs Toyota'
Anthony Laffor believes the gap between Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is reflected in the different expectations surrounding the three clubs.
In an interview with GOAL, the former Masandawana star pointed to the standards the Tshwane giants have set over the years, arguing that their ambitions now extend well beyond domestic competition.
Laffor also highlighted the different challenges facing Sundowns compared to Amakhosi and the Buccaneers, with the Brazilians increasingly judged by their performances on the continental and global stage rather than solely by what they achieve in the PSL.
"Sundowns is on a different level. As the famous saying goes, 'You don't compare Ferrari with Toyota'," Laffor said.
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Sundowns operating above
The comparison may sound blunt, but Laffor's argument is rooted in the consistency and standards Sundowns have maintained over the years. While Chiefs continue to search for stability and Pirates look to build on their status as the reigning champions, the Brazilians have set a benchmark that their domestic rivals are still chasing.
For the former star, the gap is not simply about trophies but the level of consistency, squad depth and expectations surrounding Sundowns. He believes the Soweto teams cannot currently be measured against the Brazilians on the same scale.
"Sundowns is just a different team. You don't compare Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the moment. No disrespect to Pirates and Chiefs; I respect them. I played against them but Sundowns is just on another level," he added.
That dominance has also raised the bar for what is expected from the Pretoria outfit. Winning the PSL remains part of the club's ambitions, but the target has shifted towards making a bigger impact beyond South Africa.
With the Brazilians now established as a force in African football, their sights are increasingly set on challenging for continental honours and competing on the global stage. The CAF Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup have become part of a bigger picture.
"Sundowns is representing the continent, winning the league now... I don't think is what our fans are looking out to; they want to win the Champions League again, we want to win the FIFA Club World Cup now," he explained.
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'We must respect Pirates'
Laffor insists the gap cannot simply be bridged by changing coaches or making a few adjustments, pointing instead to the deeper foundations that have allowed Sundowns to maintain their high standards.
"It's not about South Africa, not the PSL anymore. Even if Kaizer Chiefs can change coaches every six months, they will not get to Sundowns' level. Numbers don't lie; you can check the numbers," he stated.
Even with Sundowns setting the pace for so long, Laffor acknowledges that football is constantly changing and dominance can eventually give way to a new cycle.
The current gap may be significant, but a change in generation could give Chiefs and Pirates the opening they need to close the distance and challenge Sundowns more closely.
"Maybe if this Sundowns team fades away, starts with a new generation, Kaizer Chiefs can then come in. We must respect Orlando Pirates; they just won the league; they are the defending champions. So we must respect them."
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Laffor hails Cardoso
The Liberian has since changed his tune on Miguel Cardoso, having initially been unconvinced by his appointment, with the former Sundowns star now crediting the coach for the work he has done and the demands that come with steering a club operating at such a high level.
"I must commend him for his effort and attitude; he went as far as winning the Champions League. I think he's doing extremely well for the club. If the club is not doing well, we put our attention on the coaches," he said.
The challenge for Sundowns now is keeping that hunger burning when domestic dominance is no longer enough to meet the expectations surrounding the club.
He also highlighted the importance of keeping the core of the squad intact after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially with speculation that some of their key stars could move on after showcasing themselves on the global stage.
"Sundowns is not about South Africa; the players need to keep their feet on the ground. And thanks to the Chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe], I think he is doing extremely well with the group of players because after the World Cup, rumours were circulating that Sundowns will lose some of the players, and the club managed to keep the players."
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