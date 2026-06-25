Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dedicates Bafana Bafana's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup feat to Hugo Broos: 'He deserves a statue'

South Africa has finally broken their World Cup curse, securing a spot in the Last 32 for the first time in the nation's history.

A clinical second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko was enough to seal a 1-0 win over South Korea at the Estadio Monterrey, a result that sparked wild celebrations both in Mexico and across the rainbow nation.

The victory guaranteed South Africa a second-place finish in Group A, marking the first time they have progressed beyond the opening round since their tournament debut in 1998.

The focus now shifts to a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against co-hosts Canada at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28.