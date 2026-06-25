Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams dedicates Bafana Bafana's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup feat to Hugo Broos: 'He deserves a statue'
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Bafana Bafana make World Cup history
South Africa has finally broken their World Cup curse, securing a spot in the Last 32 for the first time in the nation's history.
A clinical second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko was enough to seal a 1-0 win over South Korea at the Estadio Monterrey, a result that sparked wild celebrations both in Mexico and across the rainbow nation.
The victory guaranteed South Africa a second-place finish in Group A, marking the first time they have progressed beyond the opening round since their tournament debut in 1998.
The focus now shifts to a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against co-hosts Canada at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28.
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Williams hails the impact of Hugo Broos
In the wake of the historic achievement, skipper Ronwen Williams was quick to shift the spotlight toward the man in the dugout.
The veteran shot-stopper believes Broos has transformed the mentality of the squad, taking them from underachievers to a side capable of competing with the global elite on the grandest stage of all.
Williams was full of praise for the former AFCON-winning coach.
"We love the coach. What he has done for this team and for this country, I don’t even know how to put it into words," Williams said as quoted on FARPost.
"He deserves a statue. He deserves the highest recognition one can give for the belief that he has shown in this team from day one.
"I mean, sometimes, even we didn’t have that belief. We didn’t believe we could go out there, win games, and achieve things."
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Shielding the squad from criticism
The journey to the knockout rounds has not always been smooth, with Broos often facing scrutiny from the South African media and public during his tenure.
Williams revealed that the coach served as a shield for the players, absorbing the pressure and allowing them to focus on their performances on the pitch despite the external noise.
“But he always tells us that we can do it. Each and every day when our backs are against the wall, when people are criticising us, and when they don’t believe in us, he’s always there,” the Bafana captain added.
This resilience proved vital in a tough group stage where the margin for error was razor-thin.
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A victory for 62 million South Africans
While the captain was eager to credit the technical team, he also recognised the weight of the achievement for the supporters back home.
After decades of disappointment following the high of winning the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, South African football finally has a moment of genuine international progression to celebrate.
“He supports us through the good and bad moments," Williams concluded.
"As players, you won’t always have the best moments on the pitch. But he’s always there, backing us.
"That’s why today, as much as this victory is for 62 million South Africans back home, this is also for coach Hugo.
"For what he has done for us and the country. Thank you so much, coach.”