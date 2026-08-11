Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper poised for surprise move for the 2026/27 season - 'We are still looking at options for a loan'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Siwelele
J. February
R. Goss
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
AmaZulu FC
Moroka Swallows
R. Williams
D. Onyango

The talented goalkeeper looks set to head for the exit door as his representative seeks a temporary solution to his lack of playing time. The shot-stopper has found himself down the pecking order at Chloorkop, and a fresh start now appears to be the only viable path for the former junior international.

  • Mike Makaab, agent, 2015Gallo Images

    Agent Mike Makaab confirms loan search

    Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has broken his silence regarding the future of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign.

    The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating period with the reigning African champions, struggling to secure a place in the matchday squad while watching from the sidelines due to a combination of persistent injuries and fierce internal competition within the goalkeeping department.

    Speaking on the immediate plans for his client, Makaab confirmed that a departure is the primary objective to revive the player's career.

    He stated: “Look for Jody February; we are looking at loan opportunities for him to get game-time and get back to the best form that we all know,” Makaab told FARPost.

    “At the moment, nothing is final in terms of February’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns; as I said, we are still looking at options for a loan move.”

    • Advertisement
  • Jody February, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    The hierarchy battle at Sundowns

    February’ struggle for minutes is largely a result of the incredible depth available to the Sundowns technical team.

    Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams remains the undisputed first choice between the sticks, consistently delivering world-class performances that have kept him at the top of the hierarchy.

    Even when Williams is unavailable, the veteran presence of Denis Onyango provides a seasoned alternative, often leaving February and teammate Reyaad Pieterse completely frozen out of the squad selections.

    The return of Ricardo Goss from his successful loan spell with Siwelele has only complicated matters further for February.

    Goss was recently named on the bench during the Brazilians' thrilling 3-2 victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals, while February was relegated to the stands at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.



  • Jody February, Ajax Cape Town, March 2018Backpagepix

    A career spent in the shadows at Chloorkop

    Since joining Sundowns in September 2019, February has found it nearly impossible to establish himself as a regular starter.

    Over the course of nearly five years, the former South African junior international has managed a mere eight appearances across all competitions in the famous yellow jersey.

    This would not be the first time February has been forced to leave Chloorkop in search of active duty.

    During his tenure with the Brazilians, he has already completed loan stints at Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Jody February of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns focus on the new campaign

    While the future of their fringe players remains a talking point, Sundowns have officially kicked off their season under difficult emotional circumstances.

    The club was granted an extra week to prepare for their opening fixtures following the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, an event that deeply affected the squad’s pre-season preparations and disturbed the atmosphere at the training ground.

    As the Premier Soccer League Season begins to gather pace, the management will need to finalise the composition of their squad, which includes making definitive decisions on players like February.

    With the agent' stance now public, it is expected that negotiations with interested clubs will intensify in the coming weeks.

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC