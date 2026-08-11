Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper poised for surprise move for the 2026/27 season - 'We are still looking at options for a loan'

Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has broken his silence regarding the future of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating period with the reigning African champions, struggling to secure a place in the matchday squad while watching from the sidelines due to a combination of persistent injuries and fierce internal competition within the goalkeeping department.

Speaking on the immediate plans for his client, Makaab confirmed that a departure is the primary objective to revive the player's career.

He stated: “Look for Jody February; we are looking at loan opportunities for him to get game-time and get back to the best form that we all know,” Makaab told FARPost.

“At the moment, nothing is final in terms of February’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns; as I said, we are still looking at options for a loan move.”