Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper poised for surprise move for the 2026/27 season - 'We are still looking at options for a loan'
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Agent Mike Makaab confirms loan search
Prosport International agent Mike Makaab has broken his silence regarding the future of Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign.
The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating period with the reigning African champions, struggling to secure a place in the matchday squad while watching from the sidelines due to a combination of persistent injuries and fierce internal competition within the goalkeeping department.
Speaking on the immediate plans for his client, Makaab confirmed that a departure is the primary objective to revive the player's career.
He stated: “Look for Jody February; we are looking at loan opportunities for him to get game-time and get back to the best form that we all know,” Makaab told FARPost.
“At the moment, nothing is final in terms of February’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns; as I said, we are still looking at options for a loan move.”
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The hierarchy battle at Sundowns
February’ struggle for minutes is largely a result of the incredible depth available to the Sundowns technical team.
Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams remains the undisputed first choice between the sticks, consistently delivering world-class performances that have kept him at the top of the hierarchy.
Even when Williams is unavailable, the veteran presence of Denis Onyango provides a seasoned alternative, often leaving February and teammate Reyaad Pieterse completely frozen out of the squad selections.
The return of Ricardo Goss from his successful loan spell with Siwelele has only complicated matters further for February.
Goss was recently named on the bench during the Brazilians' thrilling 3-2 victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals, while February was relegated to the stands at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
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A career spent in the shadows at Chloorkop
Since joining Sundowns in September 2019, February has found it nearly impossible to establish himself as a regular starter.
Over the course of nearly five years, the former South African junior international has managed a mere eight appearances across all competitions in the famous yellow jersey.
This would not be the first time February has been forced to leave Chloorkop in search of active duty.
During his tenure with the Brazilians, he has already completed loan stints at Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu.
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Sundowns focus on the new campaign
While the future of their fringe players remains a talking point, Sundowns have officially kicked off their season under difficult emotional circumstances.
The club was granted an extra week to prepare for their opening fixtures following the tragic passing of midfielder Jayden Adams, an event that deeply affected the squad’s pre-season preparations and disturbed the atmosphere at the training ground.
As the Premier Soccer League Season begins to gather pace, the management will need to finalise the composition of their squad, which includes making definitive decisions on players like February.
With the agent' stance now public, it is expected that negotiations with interested clubs will intensify in the coming weeks.
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