Mamelodi Sundowns finally depart for the CAF Champions League final after diplomatic intervention clears the way - ‘We will always try to facilitate'

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation [Dirco] had to step in to ensure the South African champions could make their way to Morocco.

After their initial Tuesday departure was scuppered, the club finally took to the skies on Wednesday morning once the red tape was cleared.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed that the government was actively working to break the deadlock so the team could travel for their continental assignment, as reported by The Citizen.



