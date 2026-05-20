Mamelodi Sundowns finally depart for the CAF Champions League final after diplomatic intervention clears the way - ‘We will always try to facilitate'
- Backpagepix
Diplomatic intervention clears the path
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation [Dirco] had to step in to ensure the South African champions could make their way to Morocco.
After their initial Tuesday departure was scuppered, the club finally took to the skies on Wednesday morning once the red tape was cleared.
Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed that the government was actively working to break the deadlock so the team could travel for their continental assignment, as reported by The Citizen.
- Backpagepix
'Our mission has been assisting Sundowns in this matter'
“Our mission has been assisting Sundowns in this matter," said Phiri.
"On matters like this, when South African delegations are in other countries on important matters, our embassies will always try to facilitate,”
He added that the team's successful take-off was a positive development, stating: “If they have taken off, it is a good sign.”
- Backpage
No update from Sundowns
While the club has remained tight-lipped on the matter, offering no clarity on the issue that has understandably stirred concern among the Masandawana faithful, Miguel Cardoso will be banking on his squad to keep their minds firmly locked in.
The Portuguese tactician will be wary of any distraction seeping into the camp, especially with preparations already disrupted and precious time slipping away ahead of a defining showdown.
For Sundowns, the challenge now is as much mental as it is tactical, ensuring this off-field uncertainty doesn’t derail their focus at a critical stage of their Champions League final.
- AFP
What comes next for the Brazilians?
Despite Sundowns carrying a slender 1-0 advantage into the second leg, AS FAR Rabat are expected to come out swinging, throwing everything forward in a high-intensity bid to overturn the deficit.
The Tshwane giants will need discipline, composure, and defensive organisation to weather the storm, while still showing intent on the counter as they look to kill the tie.
With a second CAF star on the line, every moment carries weight, from game management to decision-making in transition.
For Cardoso, it’s not just about protecting the lead, but ensuring his side stays brave enough to finish the job away from home.