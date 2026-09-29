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Mamelodi Sundowns fans urged to get behind Miguel Cardoso - 'Our supporters were spoiled in the past'
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Legendary backing for Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns icon Surprise Moriri has issued a passionate plea to the club’s fan base, asking them to offer their unwavering support to head coach Miguel Cardoso after the squad returns from the FIFA international break.
Despite delivering silverware to Chloorkop, Cardoso has faced scrutiny regarding his tactical setup, with some sections of the Masandawana faithful remaining unconvinced by his more pragmatic approach to the game compared to previous eras.
Moriri acknowledged the high standards set by the supporters but insisted that the current technical team deserves patience.
“You must remember that Sundowns fans know their football and even when you win sometimes they will always say ‘we won but…’ so I think our coach really understands our team,” Moriri explained as per The Citizen.
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Be patient and rally behind the coach
Cardoso’s credit in the bank largely stems from his remarkable triumph in the CAF Champions League last season, a feat that cemented his status despite ongoing debates about his style.
The Brazilians also entered the current break on a high note, securing the African-Asian Pacific Cup in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup by defeating Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ahli.
In his address to the supporters, Moriri emphasized that unity between the stands and the dugout is essential for the club to achieve its lofty objectives.
“The kind of football he’s trying to play to make sure that he’s delivering. We just have to make sure that we support him.
"The supporters must also be patient and rally behind the coach and the players because they need us so that they can deliver the goods on the pitch.”
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Spoiled in the past
As Sundowns prepare to defend their African crown while simultaneously chasing the Betway Premiership title, Moriri believes that questioning the manager could be counterproductive.
He noted that the intensity of the work happening behind the scenes should reassure the fans that the club is in safe hands.
Moriri reinforced his stance by saying, “We should have more faith in him as the club, and we should support the project because I must say the coach is really making sure that he works hard on this team.
"Looking at the way we’re playing in the league and on the continent, it’s really good to see. I know it’s very difficult for our supporters because they were spoiled in the past.”
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Focus turns to MTN8 final
The pressure is set to ramp up significantly as Sundowns face their biggest domestic test of the season so far.
They are scheduled to meet bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 10.
Closing his remarks on the current atmosphere surrounding the team, Moriri stated, “It comes with the job of managing Mamelodi Sundowns, and I know that the technical team is really working hard to make sure that they make our supporters happy and we’re all behind them and supporting them when necessary."
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