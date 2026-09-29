Mamelodi Sundowns fans urged to get behind Miguel Cardoso - 'Our supporters were spoiled in the past'

Mamelodi Sundowns icon Surprise Moriri has issued a passionate plea to the club’s fan base, asking them to offer their unwavering support to head coach Miguel Cardoso after the squad returns from the FIFA international break.

Despite delivering silverware to Chloorkop, Cardoso has faced scrutiny regarding his tactical setup, with some sections of the Masandawana faithful remaining unconvinced by his more pragmatic approach to the game compared to previous eras.

Moriri acknowledged the high standards set by the supporters but insisted that the current technical team deserves patience.

“You must remember that Sundowns fans know their football and even when you win sometimes they will always say ‘we won but…’ so I think our coach really understands our team,” Moriri explained as per The Citizen.



