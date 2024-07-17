Marcelo Allende vs Dynamo Kiev, July 2024Mamelodi Sundowns
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns fall to Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv in second pre-season loss

Mamelodi Sundowns FCClub FriendliesDynamo KyivPremier Soccer LeaguePeter ShalulileThemba ZwaneTeboho MokoenaKhuliso MudauGomolemo Grant Kekana

The Brazilians suffered another defeat and this time around it was a 1-0 loss to the Blue and Whites at Sportstadion Worgl.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sundowns played their second pre-season friendly
  • They faced Dynamo Kiev
  • The Brazilians lost 1-0
Article continues below