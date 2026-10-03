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Mamelodi Sundowns expected to step up in MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates despite injury setbacks - 'It gives other players a chance to show up'
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Overcoming international break hurdle
The focus around the MTN8 final has centred on player fatigue and how both teams will cope after the international break.
However, former Orlando Pirates star Benson Mhlongo believes Mamelodi Sundowns have enough depth to handle the challenges and allow other players to step up.
Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas and Aubrey Modiba are among the players to have picked up injuries during the recent Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers.
"Both teams have got depth; both teams they've got replacements. Even though Sundowns suffered injuries, it gives other players a chance to show up," Mhlongo told KickOff.
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A test of squad resilience
Sundowns may enter the fixture with more visible injury concerns, but Mhlongo views this as a vital opportunity for the Chloorkop outfit to prove their status as the dominant force in South African football.
The ability to rotate without losing tactical cohesion is what defines championship-winning teams, and this final serves as the ultimate litmus test for the Brazilians' bench strength.
"This will test the character of the Sundowns squad; both teams have enough players to replace whoever might not be playing," he continued.
The focus remains on how the coaching staff will adapt their tactical setups to accommodate late fitness tests and potential absences in the starting eleven.
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Dismissing fatigue narrative
While the Sea Robbers might appear to have the fresher squad heading into the Durban showpiece, Mhlongo is adamant that professional athletes at this level must be prepared for such scenarios.
"Nobody should complain about fatigue; both teams' players were used during the international break, so there is no excuse," the legend added.
By setting this standard, he places the responsibility firmly on the players to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion despite the congested calendar.
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Mofokeng factor & penalty drama
Despite his calls for collective resilience, Mhlongo admitted that the absence of specific star quality could be the deciding factor in how the match unfolds.
"It's gonna be tough for my team without Relebohile Mofokeng, because of that I see the cup final go all the way to the penalties. He makes a big difference, that boy.
"He makes life easier for other players. He was a key player in this fixture; they knew him very well," Mhlongo concluded.
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