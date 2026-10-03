Mamelodi Sundowns expected to step up in MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates despite injury setbacks - 'It gives other players a chance to show up'

The focus around the MTN8 final has centred on player fatigue and how both teams will cope after the international break.

However, former Orlando Pirates star Benson Mhlongo believes Mamelodi Sundowns have enough depth to handle the challenges and allow other players to step up.

Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas and Aubrey Modiba are among the players to have picked up injuries during the recent Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers.

"Both teams have got depth; both teams they've got replacements. Even though Sundowns suffered injuries, it gives other players a chance to show up," Mhlongo told KickOff.



