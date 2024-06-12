Patrick Maswanganyi, Ronwen Williams GFXBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns duo Ronwen Williams & Teboho Mokoena plus Iqraam Rayners wait with bated breath as PSL set date set for 2023/24 season awards

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPatrick MaswanganyiRonwen WilliamsTeboho Mokoena

Top performers vying for recognition have already been announced by the Premier Soccer League and the winners will be announced this June.

  • The PSL announced nominees for 2023/24 season awards in May
  • Sundowns and Pirates players dominate
  • The league has now set the date of the awards
