Mamelodi Sundowns dominance undermined? 'Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates must win league this season for business & marketing purposes' - PSL executive commitee member & club boss
The experienced football administrator argues there has to be a good mix as far as SA top-flight football is concerned to attract more revenue.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Pirates & Chiefs have struggled to win the league
- Downs have been pulling strings for the last seven seasons
- Comitis explains why Soweto giants must step up