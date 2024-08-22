Downs, Nabi, RiveiroGOAL
Mamelodi Sundowns dominance undermined? 'Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates must win league this season for business & marketing purposes' - PSL executive commitee member & club boss

The experienced football administrator argues there has to be a good mix as far as SA top-flight football is concerned to attract more revenue. 

  • Pirates & Chiefs have struggled to win the league
  • Downs have been pulling strings for the last seven seasons
  • Comitis explains why Soweto giants must step up
