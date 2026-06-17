Mamelodi Sundowns doctor reveals how 'ruled out' Keanu Cupido played in CAF Champions League final despite fractured collarbone - 'We had to race against time'
The race against time for Cupido
Mamelodi Sundowns team doctor Dr. Carl Tabane has opened up about the toughest injury battle faced by the club during the demanding 2025/26 campaign, revealing that Keanu Cupido's road to recovery pushed the Masandawana medical team to its limits.
The defender suffered a fractured collarbone in early May, an injury that typically sidelines players for an extended period due to the lengthy rehabilitation process required. With initial assessments suggesting his season was over, few expected Cupido to feature again before the campaign concluded.
However, in a remarkable turnaround, the resilient centre-back defied the odds to play every minute of the CAF Champions League final.
Dr. Tabane admitted that getting Cupido back on the pitch required a race against time, with the medical staff and player working tirelessly to achieve what many thought was impossible.
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A medical miracle
"I would say the toughest one was [of the season], the Keanu one, because we were racing against time," Tabane shared on The Pitchside podcast.
"I mean, here you have a player who gets a nasty knock, we examined him, we see the images, we had to race against time and make him ready, can we really do it? Because truly speaking, he was ruled out."
The intensity of the Champions League final meant there was no room for error, but Cupido’s determination to be involved in the continental showpiece pushed the medical team to find solutions that were not necessarily found in standard procedure.
Resilience beyond the textbooks
"When you have a player with the mindset of Keanu, who says 'Let's do everything possible to do it' and we had to do what we had to do, I'm not gonna say exactly what we did," Tabane said.
The doctor's clinical assessment of the situation highlights the fine line between medical safety and the competitive desire of elite athletes to contribute during high-stakes fixtures.
Tabane said that as this was happening, he was having discussions with the physiotherapist on the bench about the defender wanting to come off because they noticed he was in pain.
"But the resilience of Keanu, he went on and completed the game. I always say to my colleagues that there are some things that are not written in books, so we had to sit down and devise a plan [of how to make Cupido fit for the final]."
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The heavy toll of a global calendar
The 2025/26 season proved to be one of the most taxing in Sundowns’ history, with the squad stretched to its limits.
The demands of the Club World Cup followed by the domestic and continental calendar saw several key figures break down.
While Cupido managed to fight through the pain, others were not so fortunate in their pursuit of international honours, including Thapelo Morena’s race against time for FIFA World Cup selection, which ultimately ended in disappointment.