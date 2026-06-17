Mamelodi Sundowns doctor reveals how 'ruled out' Keanu Cupido played in CAF Champions League final despite fractured collarbone - 'We had to race against time'

Mamelodi Sundowns team doctor Dr. Carl Tabane has opened up about the toughest injury battle faced by the club during the demanding 2025/26 campaign, revealing that Keanu Cupido's road to recovery pushed the Masandawana medical team to its limits.

The defender suffered a fractured collarbone in early May, an injury that typically sidelines players for an extended period due to the lengthy rehabilitation process required. With initial assessments suggesting his season was over, few expected Cupido to feature again before the campaign concluded.

However, in a remarkable turnaround, the resilient centre-back defied the odds to play every minute of the CAF Champions League final.

Dr. Tabane admitted that getting Cupido back on the pitch required a race against time, with the medical staff and player working tirelessly to achieve what many thought was impossible.







