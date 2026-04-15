Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido makes bold statement ahead of Esperance clash after Grant Kekana's CAF Champions League red card & declares younger defenders 'will need my help because they are not that experienced at this stage of the tournament'

Sundowns right-back Zuko Mdunyelwa has cautioned his teammates that the win away in Tunisia does not mean they are already in the final.

“The talk amongst the players is to understand that the assignment is not done yet,” said Mdunyelwa.

"The away game was just the first half, and the second half is coming up on Saturday. It actually comes from the coach that in such games, when it's high-pressure games, we as players should just go inside and enjoy ourselves.

“So, it takes away the pressure, but games like this always have pressure on their own because as a player you want to achieve something for the club and for yourself.”