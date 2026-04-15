Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido makes bold statement ahead of Esperance clash after Grant Kekana's CAF Champions League red card & declares younger defenders 'will need my help because they are not that experienced at this stage of the tournament'
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Sundowns' Kekana blow
Mamelodi Sundowns go into Saturday's CAF Champions League semi-finals, second leg without centre-back Grant Kekana who was red-carded in the first leg.
That leaves coach Miguel Cardoso with Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala, Khulumani Ndamane, Malibongwe Khoza and utility Kegan Johannes with central defence options.
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Kekana a big loss
“You know it’s not going to be an easy game, especially with them needing to get a goal also, so we feel like we have one foot in [the final] but it’s not easy, we have to work hard as a team and not think about the previous game,” said Cupido as per iDiski Times.
“It’s a big, big [loss]; we know Grant has years of experience; he helped us a lot. We will miss him, but we have [Khulumani] Ndamane, a very young but very good player. We have Keagan also; we know they can fill the shoes of Grant.”
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Not experienced
“But also with that, I think they will need my help because they are not that experienced at this stage of the tournament," added Cupido.
"But we have been doing well, rotating the centre-backs; each one got opportunities and has taken them with both hands, and now there’s another opportunity for one of them to fill the spot.”
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Esperance assignment not done yet
Sundowns right-back Zuko Mdunyelwa has cautioned his teammates that the win away in Tunisia does not mean they are already in the final.
“The talk amongst the players is to understand that the assignment is not done yet,” said Mdunyelwa.
"The away game was just the first half, and the second half is coming up on Saturday. It actually comes from the coach that in such games, when it's high-pressure games, we as players should just go inside and enjoy ourselves.
“So, it takes away the pressure, but games like this always have pressure on their own because as a player you want to achieve something for the club and for yourself.”