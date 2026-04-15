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Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Keanu Cupido makes bold statement ahead of Esperance clash after Grant Kekana's CAF Champions League red card & declares younger defenders 'will need my help because they are not that experienced at this stage of the tournament'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
K. Cupido
G. Kekana
K. Ndamane

The Brazilians hold a slender 1-0 advantage over the Blood and Gold from the first leg of their last-four clash in Africa’s premier club competition. They head into the return fixture determined to protect that lead and finish the job.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Sundowns' Kekana blow

    Mamelodi Sundowns go into Saturday's CAF Champions League semi-finals, second leg without centre-back Grant Kekana who was red-carded in the first leg.

    That leaves coach Miguel Cardoso with Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala, Khulumani Ndamane, Malibongwe Khoza and utility Kegan Johannes with central defence options.


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  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Kekana a big loss

    “You know it’s not going to be an easy game, especially with them needing to get a goal also, so we feel like we have one foot in [the final] but it’s not easy, we have to work hard as a team and not think about the previous game,” said Cupido as per iDiski Times.

    “It’s a big, big [loss]; we know Grant has years of experience; he helped us a lot. We will miss him, but we have [Khulumani] Ndamane, a very young but very good player. We have Keagan also; we know they can fill the shoes of Grant.”

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Not experienced

    “But also with that, I think they will need my help because they are not that experienced at this stage of the tournament," added Cupido.

    "But we have been doing well, rotating the centre-backs; each one got opportunities and has taken them with both hands, and now there’s another opportunity for one of them to fill the spot.”

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  • Zuko Mdunyelwa, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Esperance assignment not done yet

    Sundowns right-back Zuko Mdunyelwa has cautioned his teammates that the win away in Tunisia does not mean they are already in the final.

    “The talk amongst the players is to understand that the assignment is not done yet,” said Mdunyelwa.

    "The away game was just the first half, and the second half is coming up on Saturday. It actually comes from the coach that in such games, when it's high-pressure games, we as players should just go inside and enjoy ourselves.  

    “So, it takes away the pressure, but games like this always have pressure on their own because as a player you want to achieve something for the club and for yourself.”

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Esperance crest
Esperance
EST
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA