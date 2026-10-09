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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana outlines the Brazilians approach in MTN8 final - 'We don’t like personalising games'
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Chasing domestic redemption at Moses Mabhida
Mamelodi Sundowns are bracing for a high-octane collision at the Moses Mabhida Stadium as they prepare to trade blows with Orlando Pirates in a blockbuster MTN8 showpiece.
The Brazilians face an uphill task in Durban, coming face-to-face with a Sea Robbers outfit that has made this tournament their personal playground of late.
With the trophy on the line, Masandawana understand that overcoming the cup specialists will require nothing short of a gargantuan effort.
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Kekana dismisses the personal narrative
Grant Kekana has dismissed the notion that Sundowns are fueled by a vendetta ahead of their showdown with a fierce domestic rival.
While the press has been quick to frame the encounter as a heated collision between South Africa’s heavyweight sides, the veteran defender insists the team remains insulated from the external noise.
Speaking to reporters as per FARPost, the Bafana Bafana star explained that the group avoids turning fixtures into individual crusades. “I think it’s not too personal; we don’t like personalising games.
"I think it’s more just about us doing better than what we did last season, and I think we have had such a good start this season,” Kekana noted.
His assessment suggests a collective mindset focused purely on technical execution and maintaining their early-season momentum, rather than getting swept up in the emotional turbulence of the rivalry.
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Building momentum through squad depth
Sundowns' blistering early-season form has been built on a foundation of squad depth, a factor Kekana identifies as the engine behind their success.
Having navigated the international hiatus, the Brazilians are eager to translate their recent African successes back onto the domestic stage.
Kekana highlighted the competitive spirit within the camp, noting that the constant rotation of personnel has kept the entire roster sharp.
“We just want to keep that momentum because we are highly motivated; we are all positive. As you can see, a lot of players have been getting a chance.
"I think everybody is not far off from one another. It’s just about us implementing what we know so that we get a positive result at the weekend,” he explained.
However, the strength of Masandawana's bench will face its ultimate examination against the Pirates team, currently reigning supreme as the kings after winning the MTN8 four times in a row.
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A mission to dominate the local scene
Winning isn't just an objective for Downs; it is woven into the club's very fabric.
The Brazilians never show up simply to make up the numbers, and after the shock of a barren domestic campaign last time out, the hunger for silverware has reached a breaking point.
This weekend’s MTN8 final offers the ultimate stage for Chloorkop’s finest to reassert their authority and dismiss last year's struggles as a minor deviation from their usual excellence.
Hlompho Kekana reinforced this relentless mindset, noting that the squad is desperate to restore the natural order of South African football.
“As Mamelodi Sundowns, we don’t play competitions to compete, but we play to dominate," the club icon explained.
"Last season we were unfortunate not to get anything, any trophies locally.
"But this season we have given ourselves a chance, especially at the start of the season. We are still adjusting to get a local trophy.
"So, we are highly motivated, and I think the lads are just eager and ready to go.”
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