Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana outlines the Brazilians approach in MTN8 final - 'We don’t like personalising games'

Grant Kekana has dismissed the notion that Sundowns are fueled by a vendetta ahead of their showdown with a fierce domestic rival.

While the press has been quick to frame the encounter as a heated collision between South Africa’s heavyweight sides, the veteran defender insists the team remains insulated from the external noise.

Speaking to reporters as per FARPost, the Bafana Bafana star explained that the group avoids turning fixtures into individual crusades. “I think it’s not too personal; we don’t like personalising games.

"I think it’s more just about us doing better than what we did last season, and I think we have had such a good start this season,” Kekana noted.

His assessment suggests a collective mindset focused purely on technical execution and maintaining their early-season momentum, rather than getting swept up in the emotional turbulence of the rivalry.



