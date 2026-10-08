Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba fitness concerns for MTN8: 'It hasn't been too difficult'

The recent FIFA break posed a daunting logistical puzzle for Mamelodi Sundowns, yet Grant Kekana insists the transition has been seamless due to the club’s ingrained footballing philosophy.

According to the Masandawana defender, the group’s shared tactical identity meant that the absence of several key personnel didn't derail their momentum in training ahead of the domestic season return.

Kekana noted that the primary objective was simply aligning the fitness and rhythm of those who remained behind with the returning internationals.

"It hasn't been too difficult. Even those who were away are part and parcel of what our style of play is about," he said as per Soccer Laduma.

"So, it's just about the ones that were not playing regularly to sort of adjust and to get them on the same level as the ones who left [for the Bafana squad].

"It wasn't too much of a headache to prepare during this international break," he remarked.



