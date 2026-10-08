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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana on Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba fitness concerns for MTN8: 'It hasn't been too difficult'
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Handling the international exodus
The recent FIFA break posed a daunting logistical puzzle for Mamelodi Sundowns, yet Grant Kekana insists the transition has been seamless due to the club’s ingrained footballing philosophy.
According to the Masandawana defender, the group’s shared tactical identity meant that the absence of several key personnel didn't derail their momentum in training ahead of the domestic season return.
Kekana noted that the primary objective was simply aligning the fitness and rhythm of those who remained behind with the returning internationals.
"It hasn't been too difficult. Even those who were away are part and parcel of what our style of play is about," he said as per Soccer Laduma.
"So, it's just about the ones that were not playing regularly to sort of adjust and to get them on the same level as the ones who left [for the Bafana squad].
"It wasn't too much of a headache to prepare during this international break," he remarked.
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Fitness concerns for key duo
Losing Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas to injuries they picked up on international duty would represent a massive setback for the Brazilians, particularly given how vital they are to dictating play during high-stakes encounters.
However, the Sundowns roster is specifically constructed to withstand these personnel crises, and Kekana’s remarks reflect a collective belief that any replacements will be ready to perform.
A definitive call on the trio's participation is likely to be delayed until the final moments before the match starts, as the technical team balances the desperate hunt for trophies against the danger of aggravating serious injuries.
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Chasing domestic knockout redemption
The Chloorkop giants arrive in Durban with a significant chip on their shoulder, desperate to end an uncharacteristic dry spell in domestic knockout football.
Despite their league stranglehold over the last decade, Masandawana haven't tasted cup glory since the 2022 Carling Black Label Cup, and have a poor record in MTN8 finals, reaching 11 since 1988, but losing seven of them.
This haunting history transforms Saturday’s clash into a high-stakes mission to dismantle Orlando Pirates' newfound status as South Africa's knockout kings.
Kekana encapsulated the relentless mindset within the camp, stating: "At Sundowns, we don't play competitions to compete; we play them to dominate.
"Last season, we were unfortunate not to get anything locally, but this season we've given ourselves a chance, especially at the start of the season, to get a local trophy.
"We are highly motivated, and I think we are eager and ready to go."
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Conquering the ultimate nightmare
Despite their domestic dominance, the MTN8 has recently functioned as a recurring nightmare for Sundowns.
However, the mood within the camp suggests a desperate desire to end that cycle of disappointment. "It's going to be very important for us to assert ourselves.
"We've fallen short quite a few times in this competition. It's sort of been our Achilles' heel, but the mood and energy are different in the camp.
"We are all highly motivated and positive about this fixture," the South African international explained.
As Masandawana prepare for the showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium, they aren't just playing for a trophy; they are looking to dismantle the narrative of their recent cup failures.
A victory would not only silence the doubters but also provide the perfect springboard for another trophy-laden campaign.
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