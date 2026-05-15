Mamelodi Sundowns defender brushes aside TS Galaxy loss and shifts focus to the CAF Champions League final – ‘We are going to go all out and bring our A game’

The memory of last season's continental heartbreak remains fresh at Chloorkop.

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the summit of African football only to fall at the final hurdle against Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC.

As they prepare to face Moroccan side AS FAR in this year's showpiece, Lunga believes the lessons learned from that defeat have fortified the squad.

Speaking to the media at the club’s training base, Divine Lunga reflected on the psychological growth of the team.

“I think the main focus now is on the Champions League because of how we are approaching the game on Sunday.

"Last season, it was so painful to end our final like that.

"But I think that this season we are prepared for anything.

"We are going to go all out and bring our A game,” Lunga said.



