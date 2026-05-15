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Mamelodi Sundowns defender brushes aside TS Galaxy loss and shifts focus to the CAF Champions League final – ‘We are going to go all out and bring our A game’
- AFP
Banishing the ghosts of Pyramids FC
The memory of last season's continental heartbreak remains fresh at Chloorkop.
Mamelodi Sundowns reached the summit of African football only to fall at the final hurdle against Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC.
As they prepare to face Moroccan side AS FAR in this year's showpiece, Lunga believes the lessons learned from that defeat have fortified the squad.
Speaking to the media at the club’s training base, Divine Lunga reflected on the psychological growth of the team.
“I think the main focus now is on the Champions League because of how we are approaching the game on Sunday.
"Last season, it was so painful to end our final like that.
"But I think that this season we are prepared for anything.
"We are going to go all out and bring our A game,” Lunga said.
- Backpagepix
Putting the TS Galaxy defeat to bed
Preparations for the final were briefly clouded by a surprising result in the Betway Premiership, where Sundowns suffered a defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy on Tuesday.
However, the versatile defender has made it clear that the domestic loss has not dampened the spirits within the camp as they shift their attention back to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for Sunday's first leg.
Lunga revealed that head coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to address the players following the league setback to ensure their mentality remained sharp for the task ahead.
"Losing is part of football, but after the match, the coach spoke to us to pick ourselves up.
"I think the boys are in a good mood because I understand that in football, we win, we lose, we draw.
"But I think that we are going to do our best,” Lunga said.
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Chasing history in Pretoria and beyond
The first leg of the final in Pretoria represents a massive opportunity for Masandawana to take a commanding lead before the daunting trip to Morocco for the return leg.
With the home crowd behind them, the South African representatives are aiming to secure a result that will make their journey to North Africa more manageable in a week's time.
Securing the CAF Champions League title remains the ultimate goal for the Sundowns board and supporters alike.
After years of dominant domestic campaigns, the pressure is on to translate that local authority into continental trophies.
Lunga and his teammates are fully aware that only their "A game" will be sufficient to overcome a disciplined AS FAR side and finally bring the trophy back to Chloorkop.
- AFP
What’s next for Sundowns?
There has been plenty of discussion highlighting the strong character and discipline of AS FAR.
The Moroccans certainly showed those traits on their way to the CAF Champions League final, but the Brazilians pose a different challenge, backed by their strong individuality and vast continental experience.
The first leg is vital, as a strong result would give Mamelodi Sundowns a major confidence boost while placing AS FAR under pressure heading into the return fixture.
Sundowns will welcome AS FAR at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for the first leg on May 17.
Coach Miguel Cardoso heads into this meeting on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat.
AS FAR will have the privilege to host the decisive second leg at their massive 69,000-seater turf of Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on May 24.