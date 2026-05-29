Mamelodi Sundowns defender applauds Orlando Pirates after ending the Brazilians’ eight-year dominance this season – ‘But we decided to go and conquer Africa’
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Pirates end the eight-year wait
Orlando Pirates finally broke their 14-year domestic league drought this season, capitalising on a rare opening to snatch the title away from Chloorkop.
For Mamelodi Sundowns, it marked the first time in nearly a decade that they finished a campaign without the Premiership trophy in their cabinet, ending a historic run of eight back-to-back titles.
Speaking at the PUMA Grassroots Football Activation, Kekana was gracious in defeat but pointed out that Sundowns' priorities had shifted toward the biggest prize on the continent.
While the Sea Robbers were making strides at home, the Brazilians were busy securing their second-ever CAF Champions League title after a 10-year pursuit of their own.
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Kekana acknowledges the rivalry
The Bafana Bafana international admitted that the emergence of a genuine title rival is a positive development for the local game.
He noted that Pirates had been hunting Sundowns for several years before finally making the breakthrough in the 2025/26 campaign.
“I think it's good for South African football,” Kekana said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
“Obviously, Pirates have been chasing us for the longest time, and they finally caught us this season, but they couldn't catch us for too long.
We decided to go to Africa and conquer Africa.”
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Focus on the national team
Beyond the domestic rivalry, Kekana believes that having two powerhouses competing at the highest level will only serve to strengthen the South African national team.
With several stars from both clubs expected to represent Bafana Bafana on the global stage, he urged the public to support the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“But I think it's good for South African football to have two big teams fighting against one another.
"It only bodes well for the national team, and one can only wish those who are going to the World Cup all of the best.
"We as a nation need to rally behind them,” the defender added.
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Sundowns prepare for Leipzig clash
The Brazilians have little time to dwell on their domestic disappointment as they transition into their off-season Rekaofela Tour.
The continental champions are set for a high-profile friendly against Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium this Friday.
The clash against the German side serves as a celebration of Sundowns' successful African campaign and a chance to test themselves against elite European opposition.
Despite losing their league crown, the mood in the camp remains high following their historic achievement in the Champions League.