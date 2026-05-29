Mamelodi Sundowns defender applauds Orlando Pirates after ending the Brazilians’ eight-year dominance this season – ‘But we decided to go and conquer Africa’

Orlando Pirates finally broke their 14-year domestic league drought this season, capitalising on a rare opening to snatch the title away from Chloorkop.

For Mamelodi Sundowns, it marked the first time in nearly a decade that they finished a campaign without the Premiership trophy in their cabinet, ending a historic run of eight back-to-back titles.

Speaking at the PUMA Grassroots Football Activation, Kekana was gracious in defeat but pointed out that Sundowns' priorities had shifted toward the biggest prize on the continent.

While the Sea Robbers were making strides at home, the Brazilians were busy securing their second-ever CAF Champions League title after a 10-year pursuit of their own.