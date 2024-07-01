Zungu, Onyango, Sirino and Kutumela, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Onyango, Zungu, Kutumela & Sirino exits ahead of new season

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCFEATURESTransfersKaizer ChiefsGaston SirinoBongani Zungu

The Brazilians are shaping up in preparations for the 2024/25 season where they will be taking part in numerous competitions.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Downs have confirmed the exit of four players
  • Masandawana are preparing for the new campaign
  • The names have been released to the public
Article continues below