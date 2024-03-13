Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena wishes he had someone like SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler in his team as Peter Shalulile's dry spell continue
Rhulani Mokwena did not hide his admiration for SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler while Gavin Hunt is fuming as striker ends up in hospital.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rhulani Mokwena admires SuperSport striker
- Grobler dislocated his shoulder in Tshwane derby
- Sundowns miss red-hot striker Lucas Ribeiro