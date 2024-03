Masandawana missed out on taking an advantage going to the second leg of the CAF Champions League after failing to score in Tanzania against Yanga.

Mamelodi Sundowns shared the spoils with Young Africans after a 0-0 draw at a packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarter-final.

The winner of the tie will be decided at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday, April 5 when the two teams meet in the second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you raw quotes from optimistic Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena