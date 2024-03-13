Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has inherited a challenge that Pitso Mosimane could not solve as Peter Shalulile is off the boil & PSL champs look different without Lucas Ribeiro

Lucas Ribeiro missed one game for Mamelodi Sundowns and already the cracks are showing as Peter Shalulile is failing to come to the party.

Sundowns' attack has all the ingredients to make the most delicious cake, but they often miss the cherry on top, which is a natural striker.

Peter Shalulile has been their go-to man for goals since he joined in the 2020/21 season, as he has racked up two PSL golden boot gongs at Downs and broke into the exclusive list of strikers who have hit more than 100 PSL goals.

But, 'Sha-Sha' is not your natural number nine. When you think of out and out strikers, you speak of Collins Mbesuma, the late Lesly Manyathela, and Daniel Mudau.

These guys did not care much about combination play and the flair that comes with it - they just wanted to be in the box and rattle the back of the net.

You may think that Sundowns' style of play does not need that type of striker, but the shoe-shine and piano desperately needs a striker who will hit the finer notes, and Downs are aware of this.

Sundowns recently had a host of natural strikers such as Jeremy Brockie, Gift Motupa, Pavol Safranko, Maurico Affonso, Emilano Tade - and they all failed dismally. The exit of Cassius Mailula did not help either.

Here, GOAL looks at the never-ending strikers' headache that haunted Pitso Mosimane, and today still shows its side effects of Rhulani Mokwena.