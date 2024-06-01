Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena doubts whether he can be appreciated like Klopp or Pep - 'I don't think I will stay for eight years if I fail to win trophies'

The Masandawana tactician is not sure whether he can be afforded time and space for a rebuild if he goes without silverware for a season or two.

  • Mokwena was made Downs' sole head coach last season
  • He has so far won three major trophies
  • Tactician doesn't feel appreciated
