Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mngqithi unhappy with Ribeiro for 'losing focus' - 'There is a lot of work to be done'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCManqoba Mngqithi

The 25-year-old has been urged to harden his mentality after struggling to make an impact last weekend in the MTN 8 Cup outing.

  • Ribeiro had a good start in South Africa last season
  • He was part of the team that played Polokwane in MTN8 fixture
  • Mngqithi explains attacker's weakness
