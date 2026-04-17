Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his side to seize control of their CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Esperance.

Despite holding home advantage and heading into the return fixture on the back of a first-leg win, the Portuguese tactician insists his team must be ready to adapt to multiple tactical twists over the 90 minutes in Pretoria.

Cardoso knows the danger his former club poses and is bracing for a high-intensity, chess-like battle for supremacy on Saturday afternoon.



