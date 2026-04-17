Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso sets the tone with a 'we need to dance' rallying message ahead of Esperance CAF Champions League showdown
Dictating the rhythm at Loftus
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his side to seize control of their CAF Champions League semi-final second leg against Esperance.
Despite holding home advantage and heading into the return fixture on the back of a first-leg win, the Portuguese tactician insists his team must be ready to adapt to multiple tactical twists over the 90 minutes in Pretoria.
Cardoso knows the danger his former club poses and is bracing for a high-intensity, chess-like battle for supremacy on Saturday afternoon.
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The music of the Champions League
Addressing the media during Friday’s pre-match press conference, Cardoso used a creative musical metaphor to describe the tactical rhythm he expects from the encounter.
He stressed the importance of his players being versatile enough to handle whatever the visitors throw at them while still imposing their own style of play.
“I usually say that teams dance according to the music that’s being played,” Cardoso said.
“Of course, you can try to choose the record, but it’s not always you who chooses the record."
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'We need to dance'
"Sometimes someone else puts the record on and plays the music. We need to dance; we can’t say that we can’t dance," he continued.
"But we also need to fight to play the record that we want as much as possible throughout the match.”
Defensive solidity vs offensive intent
Sundowns’ 1-0 victory in Tunis last Sunday was built on a foundation of tactical discipline, but returning home brings a different set of expectations.
While the clean sheet offers a safety net, the coach’s 'dancing' philosophy points to a display that blends defensive resilience with the fluid attacking football that has become the club’s trademark.
With the eyes of the continent fixed on Pretoria, the Brazilians know Esperance will come out firing in search of a comeback.
Cardoso’s insistence on 'fighting to play the record' is a reminder that Sundowns must stay proactive to ensure they are the ones celebrating when the final whistle blows on Saturday.