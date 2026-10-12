Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals Teboho Mokoena’s incredible MTN8 final sacrifice - 'He had to play with support in the pain'

Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the MTN8 trophy after a hard-fought win over Orlando Pirates in Durban, with several key players stepping up to deliver the victory.

The Bafana Bafana international had picked up a knock during the recent break, joining teammates Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas on the treatment table.

The Tshwane giants coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to highlight the extraordinary mental and physical strength shown by his star man.

The coach explained that Teboho Mokoena’s participation was in doubt right up until the last moments due to a ligament issue that required intensive management.



