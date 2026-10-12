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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals Teboho Mokoena’s incredible MTN8 final sacrifice - 'He had to play with support in the pain'
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Hero’s performance under duress
Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the MTN8 trophy after a hard-fought win over Orlando Pirates in Durban, with several key players stepping up to deliver the victory.
The Bafana Bafana international had picked up a knock during the recent break, joining teammates Aubrey Modiba and Bathusi Aubaas on the treatment table.
The Tshwane giants coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to highlight the extraordinary mental and physical strength shown by his star man.
The coach explained that Teboho Mokoena’s participation was in doubt right up until the last moments due to a ligament issue that required intensive management.
Cardoso details injury struggle
Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Cardoso provided insight into the medical tightrope Mokoena had to walk.
"But Teboho he was different because he had a small distinction of his ligament, collateral ligament," Cardoso explained when discussing the fitness concerns within his squad.
The Masandawana mentor was full of praise for the medical team and the player's own threshold for suffering. The coach was clearly impressed by the grit displayed by a player who had not been able to complete a full training cycle leading up to the showpiece event.
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'Play with support in the pain'
Cardoso elaborated on the specific challenges Mokoena faced during the 90 minutes. This revelation adds a new layer of appreciation for the opening goal, which set the tone for the Brazilians to dethrone the defending champions.
He admitted that the lack of recent training was evident in how the game started for his key personnel.
"And it’s from his first treatments and following treatments and his capacity to suffer that he could play because he’s not pain-free. So, he had to play with support in the pain," he said.
"Obviously, that we knew that he had not trained recently, and I think it was clear how he started the match, him and Aubrey [Modiba] were quite difficult to pick the pace."
Despite the sluggish start, the quality of the individuals eventually shone through as they adapted to the intensity of the cup final atmosphere.
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'They are high-profile players'
As the match progressed, Mokoena’s influence grew, even as his energy levels began to wane under the pressure of the occasion.
"But they are high-profile players, and he gave his best, and I think he finished the game very tired, but giving the best to the team," Cardoso concluded.
The coach’s final words reflected his pride in the squad's culture, stating: "So, I’m a very happy coach to have players with that character, of course."
For Sundowns, the victory serves as a reminder of their dominance in South African football, fuelled by players willing to sacrifice their own well-being for the badge.
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