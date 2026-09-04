Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals key factor in PSL title race with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs – ‘And then we will see what is going to happen’

Mamelodi Sundowns recently moved level on points with Orlando Pirates at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings following a clinical 2-0 victory over Milford.

While the Buccaneers currently hold the top spot due to a superior goal difference, the race for domestic glory is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.

Speaking to the media at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Cardoso highlighted the shift in intensity that arrives with the year-end schedule.

"We're going to enter the period of the season until December that will be completely different to the one we had until now, both teams will have to play a lot during the weeks," Cardoso said.



