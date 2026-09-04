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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals key factor in PSL title race with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs – ‘And then we will see what is going to happen’
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Fixture crunch & squad strength
Mamelodi Sundowns recently moved level on points with Orlando Pirates at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings following a clinical 2-0 victory over Milford.
While the Buccaneers currently hold the top spot due to a superior goal difference, the race for domestic glory is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
Speaking to the media at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Cardoso highlighted the shift in intensity that arrives with the year-end schedule.
"We're going to enter the period of the season until December that will be completely different to the one we had until now, both teams will have to play a lot during the weeks," Cardoso said.
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The pressure of continental demands
The Portuguese coach is well aware that the margin for error is slim when competing on multiple fronts, especially with the prestige of the Champions League at stake.
"We would have to play CAF Champions League matches, qualifying matches, then the group stages, let's hope both teams can arrive there and play for something more important."
"And then we will see what is going to happen,” he said.
This logistical nightmare serves as a double-edged sword for the title contenders.
While Sundowns are seasoned veterans in continental competition, having reached back-to-back finals, their rivals are also stepping up their game.
“The capacity to play a lot [of games] and the stress and the pressure, knowing that in the Champions League matches you have to put in the best ones otherwise you don't win," he added.
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Don't count out Kaizer Chiefs
While much of the focus has been on the neck-and-neck race between Sundowns and Pirates, Cardoso was quick to remind observers that Kaizer Chiefs remain a significant threat.
Amakhosi currently sit in third place, trailing the leaders by five points but crucially holding a game in hand.
"And then on the other games, probably take out some of the best ones and let's see if the other ones raise their level."
"That will speak for the teams, it's too early but probably high-level competition between the three teams, also Chiefs will be there for sure, let's see, interesting to see," the 54-year-old coach explained.
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Squad rotation takes centre stage
For Cardoso, the eventual champion will likely be the team that manages its auxiliary players most effectively.
When the star names are rested or sidelined by the inevitable injuries that follow a congested schedule, the fringe players must step up to maintain the momentum.
History shows that the Betway Premiership is rarely won by the team that starts the fastest, but rather by the one that endures the spring and summer periods with the fewest bruises.
With Pirates having been knocked out ahead of the Champions League group stages last year and Chiefs struggling in the Confederation Cup, the landscape is different this time around as both Sundowns' league rivals eye deep runs in continental competition.
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