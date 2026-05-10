Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals defensive cracks as ‘tired’ Khulumani Ndamane loses his edge - 'He’s the only left-foot centre-back we have'

Mamelodi Sundowns continue to juggle one of the most punishing schedules in the Premier Soccer League, with their continental charge keeping them on the brink of CAF Champions League glory.

However, with the depth and quality at Miguel Cardoso’s disposal, the relentless fixture pile-up, coupled with injuries and fatigue, has started taking its toll, with Khulumani Ndamane among those struggling to stay afloat before truly stamping his authority.

The warning signs around the defender’s recent displays have sparked concern, but Cardoso has leapt to his player’s defence, shedding light on the harsh realities inside the Brazilians’ camp while admitting the Bafana Bafana international is currently stretched beyond his limits.



