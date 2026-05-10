Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals defensive cracks as ‘tired’ Khulumani Ndamane loses his edge - 'He’s the only left-foot centre-back we have'
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Fixture congestion fuels fatigue concerns
Mamelodi Sundowns continue to juggle one of the most punishing schedules in the Premier Soccer League, with their continental charge keeping them on the brink of CAF Champions League glory.
However, with the depth and quality at Miguel Cardoso’s disposal, the relentless fixture pile-up, coupled with injuries and fatigue, has started taking its toll, with Khulumani Ndamane among those struggling to stay afloat before truly stamping his authority.
The warning signs around the defender’s recent displays have sparked concern, but Cardoso has leapt to his player’s defence, shedding light on the harsh realities inside the Brazilians’ camp while admitting the Bafana Bafana international is currently stretched beyond his limits.
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Fatigue taking its toll on Ndamane
“Yeah, it’s clear that he’s tired, very clear. He’s not so reactive, he’s not so agile, he’s not so, he’s tired, it’s true,” the Sundowns tactician explained to the media.
The coach noted that the intensity of the campaign has left the defender lacking his usual sharpness in critical defensive moments.
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Tactical dilemma for Cardoso
Cardoso finds himself in a selection quandary due to the specific profile the defender brings to the side.
As the only natural left-footed central defender currently available in the squad, his presence is vital for the team's build-up play and structural balance, leaving the technical team with few alternatives to rotate him out of the firing line.
“Anyway, he’s the only left-foot centre-back we have. We decided to play him today again, but it’s clear that he’s tired and fatigued. He’s not only physical, but he’s also mentally tired," he added.
"The capacity to make a tactical decision or a technical-tactical decision sometimes is delayed a little bit. For example, you saw today he missed a pass that gave the goal, the first goal, that he was late on the decision. He could have made it quicker, but that’s probably also from fatigue that accumulated.”
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Injury crisis compounding defensive woes
The timing of Ndamane’s slump is particularly poorly timed for the reigning champions, who are currently dealing with a shortage of options in the heart of the defence.
With several key figures sidelined, Cardoso is forced to lean on his existing personnel.
“Yeah, it’s something I have to take into consideration, considering what we have ahead, let’s see,” said Cardoso regarding his future selection plans.
“Anyway, as you may imagine, we just lost Keanu [Cupido], Mothobi’s [Mvala] not still able to play, and yeah, we have. Of course, we have Kegan. Yes, we have Kegan, and he’s a player that we trust. So, and we have probably, today I wanted to give him game time, I confess. He was not starting the match, but I wanted to give him game time.”