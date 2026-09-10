Backpagepix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals defender’s emotional low before career turnaround - 'He had tough times last year'
- Backpage
Redemption for the rising star
Malibongwe Khoza has become an important part of the Mamelodi Sundowns defence this season after working his way into the starting line-up.
After being named Man of the Match on Wednesday night, head coach Miguel Cardoso reflected on the 22-year-old’s journey and the difficulties he faced during the previous campaign.
Speaking about the defender’s progress, Cardoso recalled the difficult moments Khoza experienced before establishing himself in the Sundowns first team.
"I want you to remember, last year, Mali almost stopped playing, and he disappeared… but he didn’t disappear, but was probably getting some more maturity that he needed to now make him better," Cardoso told the media.
"Keagan was playing at the beginning of the season consistently, and now he’s not in the team. Sometimes small details take a player out or put a player in [the starting XI], not because we don’t believe in all of them; we do."
- Backpage
From tears to triumph
Seeing Khoza lift the individual accolade was a poignant moment for Cardoso, who recalled the player's lowest points last year. The coach provided a candid look at the defender's psychological state during his absence from the pitch.
The turnaround began in the off-season, when Khoza arrived with a renewed sense of purpose.
"There’s still growth on Mali, there’s still a lot of growth on Ndamane also, all the young players on the team and on the others that are older there there’s still ambition to try and be better – we are not happy with the moment where we are," he added.
"We still think we can do more, because even when you make 97 passes out of 100, it doesn’t mean those passes cannot be more forward or more in the right places, or more aggressive, or more… so that passes can give you more.
"This is the ambition we put in our players. We can be satisfied at the moment. I am pretty satisfied to see him receive Man of the Match; he deserves it. He had tough times last year, tough times – I saw him crying, believe me, I saw him crying.
"But we always told him that the moments would appear; consistency would speak for him. He started the pre-season this year very well; there was proper energy to come back, and we just hope all the players understand because we already discussed this inside the group."
- Backpage
'I have trust in them'
Cardoso stressed that the environment at Chloorkop is designed to be a meritocracy where no one’s place is guaranteed. He believes that the internal competition is what drives the team toward continued excellence.
"We know Sundowns; it’s a very competitive environment, where you can be in but suddenly you can be out. But it’s not on the coach, because they are out now; that one day out of nothing they come in," the Portuguese coach explained.
"I have trust in them, and if they trust me, which is an important value among us, if they trust, I give them the same trust back. We work a lot on showing them the good things, the bad things, when they do well, when they do wrong, what we expect, how they can grow."
What comes next for Khoza?
With Khoza now established as a regular, Cardoso is setting even loftier goals for the young defender and his teammates. The coach views his role as a stepping stone for players to reach the international stage or move to major European leagues.
"That’s why I say there’s still space for progression, a lot of space – if we want him to be on top, at the best, when I look at my players I need to think they can all be the best, candidates for Bafana; they all should be candidates to one day go to a better team,” he said.
"That’s how I see them. Progression, ambition; if they don’t have ambition, they will stay where they are. But he’s doing well, and I’m happy with his Man of the Match."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting