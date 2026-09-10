Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals defender’s emotional low before career turnaround - 'He had tough times last year'

Malibongwe Khoza has become an important part of the Mamelodi Sundowns defence this season after working his way into the starting line-up.

After being named Man of the Match on Wednesday night, head coach Miguel Cardoso reflected on the 22-year-old’s journey and the difficulties he faced during the previous campaign.

Speaking about the defender’s progress, Cardoso recalled the difficult moments Khoza experienced before establishing himself in the Sundowns first team.

"I want you to remember, last year, Mali almost stopped playing, and he disappeared… but he didn’t disappear, but was probably getting some more maturity that he needed to now make him better," Cardoso told the media.

"Keagan was playing at the beginning of the season consistently, and now he’s not in the team. Sometimes small details take a player out or put a player in [the starting XI], not because we don’t believe in all of them; we do."



