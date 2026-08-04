Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals bigger role for academy graduates this season - 'They are important now in a squad that will play a lot of matches'
A demand for immediate impact
Following a productive pre-season tour in Austria, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has returned with a clear vision for how he intends to utilise his squad this season.
With the Tshwane giants preparing for another demanding campaign as they bid to reclaim the Premier Soccer League title from Orlando Pirates while defending their CAF Champions League crown, the Portuguese tactician insists several academy graduates have earned their place in the senior setup through hard work and impressive performances.
Bennet Mokoena, Akhanyile Norawana, Gomolemo Kekana and Thato Sibiya are among the youngsters he believes are ready to contribute.
Speaking on the integration of the youth, Cardoso stated: "The job of a coach is also to produce a legacy," as per PrimeSportsWithMahlatse.
"Legacy comes from, obviously, the results you produce, the quality of games we show and also the production of the players who are products of the academy that we need to follow and give continuity in that process of development."
Building a lasting legacy at Chloorkop
Cardoso’s philosophy centers on the idea that the academy should be a functional conveyor belt for the senior team.
For the Masandawana coach, the youngsters are not merely projects for the distant future but essential components for the immediate challenges ahead.
"We didn’t do any favour to anyone by bringing them here. We brought players that we believe are important," the Portuguese coach explained.
"They are not even important in the future; they are important now in a squad that will play a lot of matches throughout the season, and those players will be important to be ready and to give answers to be at the level we demand."
Tactical integration
Cardoso has been impressed with how the new faces have managed to adapt to the Sundowns system without losing the unique qualities that saw them dominate at the junior levels.
He further explained the progress made during their time in Europe by saying: "I’m absolutely happy with the integration.
"They have been working with us throughout the year, but obviously, they are now better because the period they have been with us since the beginning of pre-season has worked quite well, allowing them to understand what we want in our game."
Individual growth
He concluded by reiterating that youngsters must strike a balance between expressing their individual qualities and contributing to the team's overall structure.
"Not taking away their individuality, what they have themselves, but putting that in the service of the team and integrating them with the other players.
"I’m happy with the performance they showed."
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