Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reveals bigger role for academy graduates this season - 'They are important now in a squad that will play a lot of matches'

Following a productive pre-season tour in Austria, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has returned with a clear vision for how he intends to utilise his squad this season.

With the Tshwane giants preparing for another demanding campaign as they bid to reclaim the Premier Soccer League title from Orlando Pirates while defending their CAF Champions League crown, the Portuguese tactician insists several academy graduates have earned their place in the senior setup through hard work and impressive performances.

Bennet Mokoena, Akhanyile Norawana, Gomolemo Kekana and Thato Sibiya are among the youngsters he believes are ready to contribute.

Speaking on the integration of the youth, Cardoso stated: "The job of a coach is also to produce a legacy," as per PrimeSportsWithMahlatse.

"Legacy comes from, obviously, the results you produce, the quality of games we show and also the production of the players who are products of the academy that we need to follow and give continuity in that process of development."







