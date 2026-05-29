Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reflects on the impact of their continental success on South African supporters – ‘We made something that is a life changer’
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A historic continental milestone
Mamelodi Sundowns' victory in the CAF Champions League has solidified their status as a powerhouse of African football, and head coach Miguel Cardoso is quick to acknowledge the weight of that achievement.
By securing the title in his first full season, Cardoso has emulated the legendary Pitso Mosimane, bringing a second star to the Brazilian’s famous crest.
"We need to understand that we made something that is a life changer," noted Cardoso as the club continues its victory celebrations.
This success has not only brought prestige but also significant financial rewards, with the club pocketing approximately R97 million (USD 6 million) and securing lucrative spots in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the upcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
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Connecting with the Yellow Nation
For Cardoso, the triumph is measured by more than just trophies and prize money; it is about the connection with the supporters.
The head coach expressed deep admiration for the "Yellow Nation," noting how the victory has provided a rare moment of pure happiness for fans facing difficult daily realities.
The coach spoke emotionally about the bond between the team and its followers, stating:
"Putting smiles on the faces of people who we understand their lives are not easy but demand from us such big respect by the way they still have values.
They still give energy to us who have privileged lives so I hope we can have a lot of people so that we can touch each other and smile," he said, as reported by KickOff.
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Testing levels against RB Leipzig
The celebrations will continue on Friday night at Lucas Moripe Stadium, where Sundowns are set to face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a high-profile friendly.
Cardoso sees the match as an opportunity to measure his side against European standards, even while maintaining the humble perspective of the underdog.
"We carry a badge that has two golden stars and are playing an incredible opponent that naturally comes from an environment and level that we all would like to be," Cardoso explained.
He was quick to clarify that this does not diminish his team:
"We know that we don’t have a lot of players in this squad, but we know that we want to make a beautiful game and we want to compete."
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Looking toward a global future
With an intensive schedule ahead, including the CAF Super Cup against USM Alger on October 31 and various FIFA-sanctioned tournaments, Cardoso is urging fans to maintain the momentum they showed during the homecoming parades.
The goal is to bring that external passion directly into the stands for their upcoming fixtures.
"We need to bring the people inside the stadium so that they multiply the energy that we felt on the streets," said the coach, reinforcing his commitment to the supporters.
"And when you go to compete, it is already about putting the best that you can do and that is what we will try and do by playing good football and make the best."