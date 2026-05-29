Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reflects on the impact of their continental success on South African supporters – ‘We made something that is a life changer’

Mamelodi Sundowns' victory in the CAF Champions League has solidified their status as a powerhouse of African football, and head coach Miguel Cardoso is quick to acknowledge the weight of that achievement.

By securing the title in his first full season, Cardoso has emulated the legendary Pitso Mosimane, bringing a second star to the Brazilian’s famous crest.

"We need to understand that we made something that is a life changer," noted Cardoso as the club continues its victory celebrations.

This success has not only brought prestige but also significant financial rewards, with the club pocketing approximately R97 million (USD 6 million) and securing lucrative spots in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the upcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup.



