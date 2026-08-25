Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso raves about Cassius Mailula's instant impact - 'He’s a very happy player in the moment'

Cassius Mailula has wasted no time reminding the Mamelodi Sundowns faithful why he was once considered one of the brightest prospects in African football.

After a challenging period navigating the leagues in North America and Europe, the 25-year-old has returned to the Betway Premiership with a point to prove.

The Sundowns academy graduate originally left the club in 2023 to test himself in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC.

However, the move to Canada did not yield the regular game time he desired, leading to a series of loan moves.











