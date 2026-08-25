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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso raves about Cassius Mailula's instant impact - 'He’s a very happy player in the moment'
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The explosive return of a fan favourite
Cassius Mailula has wasted no time reminding the Mamelodi Sundowns faithful why he was once considered one of the brightest prospects in African football.
After a challenging period navigating the leagues in North America and Europe, the 25-year-old has returned to the Betway Premiership with a point to prove.
The Sundowns academy graduate originally left the club in 2023 to test himself in Major League Soccer with Toronto FC.
However, the move to Canada did not yield the regular game time he desired, leading to a series of loan moves.
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Cardoso highlights the happiness factor
Speaking on the forward's resurgence, Cardoso emphasised that Mailula's comfort in his surroundings has been the primary catalyst for his goalscoring form.
The Portuguese tactician believes that the psychological boost of being "home" has allowed the player's natural talent to shine through once again.
Cardoso was full of praise for the attacker, stating: "Cassius is a star player; everybody knows the quality that he has.
The Sundowns coach went on to explain how the positive atmosphere within the squad has helped the returning star settle in almost instantly. Cardoso elaborated on this connection, saying: "He’s a very happy player in the moment by being with us; we are very happy also to have him.
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Navigating the competition for places
While Mailula has dominated the headlines with his early-season exploits, Cardoso is quick to remind everyone that the Brazilians boast an incredibly deep squad.
The competition for starting berths in the final third remains fierce, with several high-profile attackers vying for a spot in the XI.
This internal competition is seen as a positive for the club as they look to dominate on both domestic and continental fronts this season.
Cardoso is managing his resources carefully, acknowledging that while Mailula is currently the man in form, every player must contribute to the collective goal. "He was very well welcomed, but he felt immediately back home, and when you are happy, usually things flow towards you, you know, the energy comes towards the people that are open-hearted to it.
“So, I think that’s what’s happening, and let’s see. Of course, we have a lot of players that can help in the front; he’s one of them, and we count on him, of course, as we count on the other ones.”
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A second chance at greatness
Mailula’s journey serves as a fascinating case study for young South African talents moving abroad.
While his initial European and American adventures were met with frustration, his ability to recalibrate and return to a familiar system has paid immediate dividends.
For the Sundowns technical team, having a confident Mailula is a major asset.
The forward's versatility and predatory instincts provide Cardoso with a tactical edge that was perhaps missing during his absence.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on whether the Bafana Bafana international can maintain this prolific scoring rate and cement his place as the premier striker in the South African top flight once again.
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