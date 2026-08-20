Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso provides worrying injury update on Khuliso Mudau: 'It’s a big loss for South Africa and for us'

Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominant form in the Premier Soccer League with a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, but the three points came at a high cost.

The Brazilians were left reeling when influential right-back Khuliso Mudau had to be stretchered off the pitch in the 38th minute, replaced by Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Speaking after the final whistle, head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his deep concern regarding the defender's condition, suggesting that the initial diagnosis is far from positive.

While the club managed to secure the result on the pitch, the atmosphere in the dressing room was tempered by the realization that one of their most consistent performers could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.







