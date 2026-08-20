Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso provides worrying injury update on Khuliso Mudau: 'It’s a big loss for South Africa and for us'
A bittersweet victory for the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns continued their dominant form in the Premier Soccer League with a 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, but the three points came at a high cost.
The Brazilians were left reeling when influential right-back Khuliso Mudau had to be stretchered off the pitch in the 38th minute, replaced by Zuko Mdunyelwa.
Speaking after the final whistle, head coach Miguel Cardoso expressed his deep concern regarding the defender's condition, suggesting that the initial diagnosis is far from positive.
While the club managed to secure the result on the pitch, the atmosphere in the dressing room was tempered by the realization that one of their most consistent performers could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
- Backpage
Cardoso confirms the worst fears
“I think Mudau has a very severe injury,” Cardoso said on per iDiski Times.
“It’s obviously for a player of his caliber, his quality, it’s a big loss for South Africa and for us especially.”
When pressed further on whether the issue was related to the player’s Achilles, the coach offered a grim confirmation of the suspected damage.
“We believe so; it’s a very, very severe injury,” he added when asked about the specific nature of the ailment.
“He got injured outside the pitch in that action. I thought it was the one in the middle, but no.
"We reviewed the action. This one was not from a tackle; unfortunately, Teboho is still not ok from that first match. This one was occasional."
"It happens; there are accidents in F1, there are injuries in football.
“But it’s a big loss. I hope the others race for the challenge ahead, of course.”
A non-contact disaster for Mudau
The nature of the injury is particularly frustrating for the Sundowns technical team as it occurred without any direct contact from an opposing player.
Video reviews indicated that the injury happened in an isolated action near the touchline, a common scenario for Achilles ruptures where the tendon snaps under sudden tension.
The loss is compounded by the fact that other key players are still struggling for full fitness following the season's opening fixtures.
Cardoso noted that Teboho Mokoena is still not fully recovered, highlighting a growing list of concerns for the defending champions.
The depth of the Sundowns squad will now be tested to its limits as they look to maintain their record-breaking pace at the top of the table.
- Backpage
Implications for Sundowns and Bafana Bafana
Mudau has established himself as arguably the best right-back in the country, making him an essential asset for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana.
His ability to provide an attacking outlet while maintaining defensive discipline has been a hallmark of Sundowns’ success in recent seasons.
The medical team at Chloorkop will now conduct further scans to determine the exact timeline for Mudau’s recovery, but the initial prognosis remains bleak.
For Cardoso, the challenge is now to galvanize the rest of his squad to step up in the absence of a leader.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting