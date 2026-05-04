Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso provides major injury update on forgotten Bafana Bafana star: 'We don't want that to happen'

Mothobi Mvala’s season has been one of frustration, with the hard-tackling defender making only two appearances across all competitions.

His last competitive outing came way back in September 2025, during a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows, which remains Sundowns’ only blemish in their PSL title charge.

However, the light at the end of the tunnel is finally visible for the South African international.

Speaking on the defender's progress, Miguel Cardoso confirmed that Mvala has rejoined his team-mates on the grass.

“Mothobi is training with the team, not for a long time, but for basically almost one week,” Cardoso said as per Idiski Times .

While his presence in training is a positive sign, the club is acutely aware that match fitness is a different hurdle altogether after such a lengthy absence from the high-intensity environment of Chloorkop.







