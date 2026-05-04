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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso provides major injury update on forgotten Bafana Bafana star: 'We don't want that to happen'
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A long-awaited return to training
Mothobi Mvala’s season has been one of frustration, with the hard-tackling defender making only two appearances across all competitions.
His last competitive outing came way back in September 2025, during a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows, which remains Sundowns’ only blemish in their PSL title charge.
However, the light at the end of the tunnel is finally visible for the South African international.
Speaking on the defender's progress, Miguel Cardoso confirmed that Mvala has rejoined his team-mates on the grass.
“Mothobi is training with the team, not for a long time, but for basically almost one week,” Cardoso said as per Idiski Times.
While his presence in training is a positive sign, the club is acutely aware that match fitness is a different hurdle altogether after such a lengthy absence from the high-intensity environment of Chloorkop.
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Precaution remains the priority for Cardoso
Despite the excitement surrounding Mvala's return, Cardoso was quick to temper expectations regarding an immediate return to the starting line-up.
The Portuguese tactician is wary of the physical demands of the Premiership and does not want to risk a relapse that could end the defender's season prematurely.
The focus now shifts from clinical rehabilitation to what Cardoso describes as 'return to performance' levels.
“Obviously, considering the long-term stop that he has had, not only his return to training [is important], but his return to performance, that is another thing because we would love so much to have everybody available, as you might imagine," Cardoso explained.
"Mothobi is a very important player in the locker room. He’s a very important player for us, in terms of what we see.
"He’s a leader, he’s a high-profile character. I love him so much, but I think we should not put too much pressure on him coming to the pitch to play."
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Managing the leadership vacuum
Mvala’s importance to Mamelodi Sundowns extends beyond his defensive capabilities; he is viewed as a vital leadership figure within the squad.
Cardoso emphasized that while the team misses his "high-profile character" on the pitch, the medical staff will dictate the pace of his reintegration.
The coach is determined to follow a strict protocol to ensure Mvala settles back into the squad permanently once he is cleared for selection.
“It’s important to give him the proper conditions, so that when he comes, he really comes and settles down," Cardoso added.
"Because, as you know, these kinds of procedures and recovery, if you don’t take them really with patience; it can be a dramatic setback.
"So, we don’t want that to happen. So, let’s stay in peace and let him train consistently, and from there, we’ll move for sure.”
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What next Mothobi Mvala?
With Mvala lacking the necessary match fitness to return to the starting line-up, the former Highlands Park defender will undergo a slow integration back into the squad.
As a result, the experienced centre-back is most likely to miss another major tournament for the national team with Bafana Bafana gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
'Dragon,' as he's affectionately known, missed the previous AFCON in Morocco due to a long-term injury.
The hard-tackling defender played a major role in the Hugo Broos' team that clinched a bronze medal in the 2023 Nations Cup in the Ivory Coast.