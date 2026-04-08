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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso outlines clear objective for final stretch - ‘We have to continue to score a lot of points, that is our focus’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Premier Soccer League
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City

The Portuguese mentor has demanded near-perfection from his squad as the title race reaches its decisive phase, with the Brazilians sitting top of the table after a remarkable run of form, and the 53-year-old coach is making it clear there is no margin for error as pressure intensifies.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    The winning machine rolls on

    Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Durban City on Tuesday evening, but their flawless form remains under pressure, with Orlando Pirates closing in, and they were also in action on the night, after an emphatic 5-0 win, maintaining the thin gap of just two points.

    Miguel Cardoso is already looking ahead, insisting there is no room to ease off as he calls for continued sharpness and composure in the push to secure another league title.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    No room for error in title race

    "We need to play for points in this period of the season, and that is what the boys did, so I’m happy for it," the coach remarked after the latest triumph, as per KickOff.

    The Premier Soccer League title race is shaping up to be a photo finish. The Masandawana mentor warns his players that any slip-up could be exploited by rivals, making every remaining fixture a 'must-win'.

    "The sequel is that we have to win games and win games. There is not a big margin for mistakes, so that is what we have to do for sure," Cardoso pointed out.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    Performance versus results

    Despite criticism over Sundowns’ football display, Cardoso insists his tactical philosophy remains unchanged, emphasising that strong performances are key.

    Explaining his approach, Cardoso said: "There is no victory if you don’t play the game that you have to play, but obviously, you need to understand that we have a lot of matches and will be having the chance. Having the chance in the right moments without going in another direction.

    "Victories are very important for us so that we can fight in every game with the right energy, but we focus on performance and playing well and the way we have to play, because if we take the game in another direction, then we can be penalised."

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Focusing on the points tally

    The primary objective for the Chloorkop team remains clear: staying ahead of rivals by maintaining focus and picking up points.

    "We cannot disassociate the performance from the result because that is how we produce results. We have to continue to score a lot of points because the league is very tough, and that is our focus."

    While the PSL title remains a priority, the Tshwane giants have to balance domestic ambitions with the demands of the CAF Champions League, testing their ability to manage energy and perform across multiple competitions.

    "For now, we have to switch off this button and turn on the Champions League mode and obviously try to get the energy that can then take us to the last part of the PSL," Cardoso concluded.