Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso outlines clear objective for final stretch - ‘We have to continue to score a lot of points, that is our focus’

"We need to play for points in this period of the season, and that is what the boys did, so I’m happy for it," the coach remarked after the latest triumph, as per KickOff.

The Premier Soccer League title race is shaping up to be a photo finish. The Masandawana mentor warns his players that any slip-up could be exploited by rivals, making every remaining fixture a 'must-win'.

"The sequel is that we have to win games and win games. There is not a big margin for mistakes, so that is what we have to do for sure," Cardoso pointed out.