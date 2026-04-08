Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso outlines clear objective for final stretch - ‘We have to continue to score a lot of points, that is our focus’
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The winning machine rolls on
Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Durban City on Tuesday evening, but their flawless form remains under pressure, with Orlando Pirates closing in, and they were also in action on the night, after an emphatic 5-0 win, maintaining the thin gap of just two points.
Miguel Cardoso is already looking ahead, insisting there is no room to ease off as he calls for continued sharpness and composure in the push to secure another league title.
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No room for error in title race
"We need to play for points in this period of the season, and that is what the boys did, so I’m happy for it," the coach remarked after the latest triumph, as per KickOff.
The Premier Soccer League title race is shaping up to be a photo finish. The Masandawana mentor warns his players that any slip-up could be exploited by rivals, making every remaining fixture a 'must-win'.
"The sequel is that we have to win games and win games. There is not a big margin for mistakes, so that is what we have to do for sure," Cardoso pointed out.
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Performance versus results
Despite criticism over Sundowns’ football display, Cardoso insists his tactical philosophy remains unchanged, emphasising that strong performances are key.
Explaining his approach, Cardoso said: "There is no victory if you don’t play the game that you have to play, but obviously, you need to understand that we have a lot of matches and will be having the chance. Having the chance in the right moments without going in another direction.
"Victories are very important for us so that we can fight in every game with the right energy, but we focus on performance and playing well and the way we have to play, because if we take the game in another direction, then we can be penalised."
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Focusing on the points tally
The primary objective for the Chloorkop team remains clear: staying ahead of rivals by maintaining focus and picking up points.
"We cannot disassociate the performance from the result because that is how we produce results. We have to continue to score a lot of points because the league is very tough, and that is our focus."
While the PSL title remains a priority, the Tshwane giants have to balance domestic ambitions with the demands of the CAF Champions League, testing their ability to manage energy and perform across multiple competitions.
"For now, we have to switch off this button and turn on the Champions League mode and obviously try to get the energy that can then take us to the last part of the PSL," Cardoso concluded.