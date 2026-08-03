Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up on the club's 'emotional' pre-season - 'I think we ended the camp in the right spot'

Mamelodi Sundowns endured an emotionally taxing start to their preparations for the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign, with the passing of Jayden Adams weighing heavily on the squad.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Miguel Cardoso highlighted how the pre-season trip abroad eventually served as a necessary escape for his players.

He explained that being away from their usual surroundings allowed the team to process their grief in a supportive environment.

The coach noted: "Well, I think it was, first of all, a very important turnover in terms of emotions.

"We had to interrupt the pre-season, unfortunately, by the disappearing of Jayden.

"We went to the memorial [service]. We were not in the best place, let’s say, emotionally.

"So, coming out from the country and escaping a little bit from the context was very important," Cardoso explained.



