Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up on the club's 'emotional' pre-season - 'I think we ended the camp in the right spot'
Overcoming grief
Mamelodi Sundowns endured an emotionally taxing start to their preparations for the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign, with the passing of Jayden Adams weighing heavily on the squad.
Speaking to the club’s media team, Miguel Cardoso highlighted how the pre-season trip abroad eventually served as a necessary escape for his players.
He explained that being away from their usual surroundings allowed the team to process their grief in a supportive environment.
The coach noted: "Well, I think it was, first of all, a very important turnover in terms of emotions.
"We had to interrupt the pre-season, unfortunately, by the disappearing of Jayden.
"We went to the memorial [service]. We were not in the best place, let’s say, emotionally.
"So, coming out from the country and escaping a little bit from the context was very important," Cardoso explained.
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Bonding through shared sorrow
Despite the somber atmosphere, the Portuguese coach believes that the collective experience of mourning actually strengthened the bonds within the dressing room.
By facing the tragedy as a unit, the players were able to find solace in one another, turning a moment of extreme pain into a foundation for the season ahead.
"I think, indeed, that is the first very positive aspect that we have to highlight: keep the team together as much as we still had to deal with the funeral," he continued.
"It was very important that we could go through this emotional collective moment together.
"And that is a very positive thing, because I think we ended the camp in the right spot, mourning, let’s say, honouring, but sharing love and living from that. And this is a very positive thing."
International exposure for the future
From a purely tactical perspective, the European camp provided Sundowns with the kind of high-level opposition that is often difficult to secure within South African borders during the pre-season window.
Cardoso argued that testing his squad against international teams is essential for their development.
The coach spoke highly of the opportunities provided by the club.
"In terms of sports side of the preparation, obviously, it’s a good opportunity that the club provides the team,” he added.
"To come abroad, where we can find opponents in a level that is difficult in South Africa, most of all because we don’t play in the preparation against our strongest rivals, let’s say.
"So that is an important question regarding the future of this team, the competitions we have this year.
"And also focussing on the [FIFA Club] World Cup 2029, where we have to also accumulate throughout the years that we’re going to have until then, experience on the international level for the youngsters also to profit from it and grow, and for the team to grow on the level of challenges that we’re going to face throughout the season."
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Preparing for the long campaign ahead
The 54-year-old tactician expressed satisfaction with the work his team put in once they were able to focus on the sporting side of their trip.
Reflecting on the outcomes of their time in Europe, he concluded that the primary objectives of the trip were met despite the initial setbacks.
"Mission accomplished," he concluded.
"Some tough opponents on the way. And positive outcome from it."
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