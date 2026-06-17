Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about his relationship with the club’s leadership – ‘Football is not only tactical but also emotional’

In the high-stakes world of elite African football, the pressure can often become overwhelming, but Miguel Cardoso believes the presence of chairman Thlopie Motsepe has been a stabilising force for the squad.

Reflecting on a rollercoaster campaign that took them across the continent, Cardoso noted that the chairman’s ability to read the room was a game-changer during their most difficult periods.

Speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, the coach was open about the impact of the club's figurehead, stating: “The chairman was incredibly supportive and present in many moments.

"In some moments, he took over the room, especially after the match in Rwanda against Al Hilal.”

This hands-on approach from the leadership helped keep the players grounded and focused when the margins for error were at their thinnest.