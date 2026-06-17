Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about his relationship with the club’s leadership – ‘Football is not only tactical but also emotional’
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The emotional influence of Thlopie Motsepe
In the high-stakes world of elite African football, the pressure can often become overwhelming, but Miguel Cardoso believes the presence of chairman Thlopie Motsepe has been a stabilising force for the squad.
Reflecting on a rollercoaster campaign that took them across the continent, Cardoso noted that the chairman’s ability to read the room was a game-changer during their most difficult periods.
Speaking to Mamelodi Sundowns Magazine, the coach was open about the impact of the club's figurehead, stating: “The chairman was incredibly supportive and present in many moments.
"In some moments, he took over the room, especially after the match in Rwanda against Al Hilal.”
This hands-on approach from the leadership helped keep the players grounded and focused when the margins for error were at their thinnest.
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Beyond tactics: The human element
While Cardoso is known for his meticulous tactical preparation, he was quick to point out that winning major trophies requires a deeper connection than just x's and o's.
The coach credited the Motsepe family for creating a support system that allowed the team to navigate the intense scrutiny that comes with representing one of the continent's biggest clubs.
“Football is not only tactical but also emotional.
"He created an environment that helped us manage our emotions and stay united.
"Success comes from support, from the small messages from the president, the Motsepe family and our own families,” Cardoso explained.
This holistic approach proved vital as Sundowns marched toward their second-ever CAF Champions League title, ending a decade-long wait for the prestigious trophy.
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Navigating the Sporting Director dynamic
One of the most delicate balances at any modern football club is the relationship between the first-team coach and the Sporting Director.
At Sundowns, Cardoso works alongside Flemming Berg, and while such partnerships can often lead to friction regarding recruitment and philosophy, the Portuguese coach insists that their professional boundaries are well-defined and respected.
Addressing how the two powerbrokers coexist at Chloorkop, Cardoso was direct about the nature of their collaboration.
“My relationship with Flemming Berg is one of mutual respect.
"Our roles are clear; I keep my space and independence.
"In the end, we have to collaborate to achieve the set goals,” he said.
This professional distance has allowed both men to flourish in their respective roles without the interference that often plagues other top-tier African sides.
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Regaining domestic and continental dominance
Despite the joy of securing their second star in the CAF Champions League, there is still a sense of unfinished business for Sundowns after they missed out on the domestic league title for the first time in nine years.
The focus now shifts toward a massive off-season where the club is expected to flex its financial muscles to ensure they return to the summit of South African football while defending their African crown.
The synergy between the coaching staff and the board appears to be the foundation for this next phase of the project.
With a clear vision from Berg, emotional backing from Motsepe, and tactical leadership from Cardoso, the Brazilians are positioning themselves for a period of sustained dominance.
The upcoming transfer window serves as the next litmus test for this partnership as they look to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts once again.