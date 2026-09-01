Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on why Miguel Reisinho failed to settle - 'If you don’t dance in the locker room...'

Reisinho arrived at Chloorkop with high expectations at the start of the previous campaign, joining alongside fellow countryman Nuno Santos.

While Santos managed to carve out a more consistent role in the starting eleven, Reisinho found the transition far more taxing.

He managed just 14 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist, before the club decided to part ways with the playmaker.

“Regarding players, you need to be open hearted to adapt to a country that is completely different from you."

"You need to embrace the difference and enjoy it. I have obviously a lot of experience on being abroad,” Cardoso stated,” per Idiski Times.

“I’ve been in Ukraine, I’ve been in France, in Spain, in Greece, in Tunisia, here."

"I love the difference."

"I need to feel happy that I’m between you. That you are different from me, that you drink and eat different food, you listen to different music.”



