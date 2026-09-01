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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on why Miguel Reisinho failed to settle - 'If you don’t dance in the locker room...'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
You are different from me
Reisinho arrived at Chloorkop with high expectations at the start of the previous campaign, joining alongside fellow countryman Nuno Santos.
While Santos managed to carve out a more consistent role in the starting eleven, Reisinho found the transition far more taxing.
He managed just 14 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist, before the club decided to part ways with the playmaker.
“Regarding players, you need to be open hearted to adapt to a country that is completely different from you."
"You need to embrace the difference and enjoy it. I have obviously a lot of experience on being abroad,” Cardoso stated,” per Idiski Times.
“I’ve been in Ukraine, I’ve been in France, in Spain, in Greece, in Tunisia, here."
"I love the difference."
"I need to feel happy that I’m between you. That you are different from me, that you drink and eat different food, you listen to different music.”
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Dancing in the locker room
The Sundowns tactician emphasised that professional football in South Africa requires more than just technical proficiency; it demands a specific mindset to embrace the local atmosphere.
Cardoso noted that rejecting the social fabric of the team can lead to a downward spiral.
“But you really need to have that mindset, If you start denying everything, you start denying the music, you don’t dance in the locker room, you start denying the things that are so beautiful in South Africa it will be daily more difficult for you,” Cardoso explained.
“Then the rest will appear because Sundowns never brings a player that has no quality. Never. It’s never happened.”
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You never play a game in a dry beach
Despite the midfielder's exit, Cardoso was quick to defend Reisinho's ability, insisting that the recruitment team at Sundowns does not sign sub-par talent.
Instead, he pointed toward the intangible elements of scouting, such as a player's profile and how they relate to others in a new environment.
“And there’s a lot of work also on the profile, how he relates with the people, can he accept?"
"But you never control that limit because it’s not the same to be in France, to go to England or go to Germany or go to Belgium or go to Portugal,” the coach added.
“There are differences but the level of difference is not so impactful."
"When you come to South Africa it’s quite different."
"And you know that in Portugal you never play a game in a dry beach, never.”
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He was not weak
The tactical differences between European and African football can often catch players off guard, specifically the high-octane transitions seen in the PSL.
Cardoso clarified that Reisinho was not "weak" but perhaps lacked the specific brand of resilience needed to handle periods of inactivity while adjusting to these new demands.
“So, it means that sometimes the profile of a player is obviously suitable or not, but what speaks for a player is what he has here [in the mind]."
"I’m not saying that Miguel was weak because he was not weak but the level of capacity of adaptation probably came to really make the things [difficult] because then you need to understand that resilience or negativity is very important.”
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