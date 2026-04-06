Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Bafana Bafana’s prospects for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'It is also not an impossible group'

Miguel Cardoso has pointed to Mamelodi Sundowns' recent exploits on the world stage as a blueprint for Bafana Bafana. Drawing parallels between the club's performance at the FIFA Club World Cup and the national team's potential, Cardoso insisted that South African football has earned the respect of the global community.

“Look, when we prepared for the FIFA Club World Cup with Sundowns, everybody was like what we were capable of doing over there,” Cardoso said.

“And I think we showed that South Africa has the quality to be represented in such high-level competitions and perform. We stayed a little bit closer, but not enough. You saw that in the match with Fluminense FC; we could have targeted qualification for the following round.

"The way the team settled down and waited for us and showed respect to us, it shows that we were there, and the way the coach spoke with me, it’s clear that they [respected us].”



