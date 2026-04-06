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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Bafana Bafana’s prospects for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - 'It is also not an impossible group'
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Lessons from the Club World Cup
Miguel Cardoso has pointed to Mamelodi Sundowns' recent exploits on the world stage as a blueprint for Bafana Bafana. Drawing parallels between the club's performance at the FIFA Club World Cup and the national team's potential, Cardoso insisted that South African football has earned the respect of the global community.
“Look, when we prepared for the FIFA Club World Cup with Sundowns, everybody was like what we were capable of doing over there,” Cardoso said.
“And I think we showed that South Africa has the quality to be represented in such high-level competitions and perform. We stayed a little bit closer, but not enough. You saw that in the match with Fluminense FC; we could have targeted qualification for the following round.
"The way the team settled down and waited for us and showed respect to us, it shows that we were there, and the way the coach spoke with me, it’s clear that they [respected us].”
- AFP
Navigating the group stage pressure
South Africa are set to kick off their tournament against co-hosts Mexico, a fixture that evokes memories of the 2010 opener at Soccer City. Cardoso stressed that while the challenge is significant, the psychological approach and initial results will dictate their momentum in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
“So, I said the same about South Africa. If we were able to do it and show a good level, those are the details if you’re going to go through the group stage, the lack of the calendar. Obviously, the first match can be important; like us, when we played at the Club World Cup, we won against Ulsan HD FC. It gave us the confidence to play the following ones without the big pressure,” the Sundowns mentor explained.
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Full support for Hugo Broos
Despite the difficult draw, Cardoso has called on the public to remain patient and supportive of Hugo Broos’ side. He believes that the tactical foundations are in place for Bafana Bafana to play the brand of football that the local supporters demand while remaining competitive against the world's best.
“I think it’s important that South Africans support the team without putting pressure on the boys because the group is not an easy group, but it is also not an impossible one,” Cardoso added.
“It would be beautiful to see South Africa represented over there. It’s also important that the team shows quality football so that everyone stays happy because South Africans like quality football, and the coach [Hugo Broos] will take care of that for sure. From my part, he has all the support that he may need, he knows that we support him fully because we support South Africa.”
- Mamelodi Sundowns
What's next for Cardoso and Sundowns?
April will be a critical month for the Pretoria side as they seek to win their ninth Premier Soccer League title in a row and secure their elusive second star in the CAF Champions League.
On the continent they face Esperance in the semi finals with the first leg in Tunisia on April 12 and the return leg in South Africa on April 18.
In the domestic league title fight with Orlando Pirates, 'Downs face some stern tests this month with fixtures against Nedbank Cup finalists Durban City, a Top Eight chasing Polokwane City, a resurgent Stellenbosch and Richards Bay.