Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso lifts the lid on Masandawana’s trophy-winning mentality - 'We always understood that...'

The MTN8 triumph over Orlando Pirates has added to Mamelodi Sundowns’ growing trophy haul after their African-Asian-Pacific Cup success. With more silverware still up for grabs, Masandawana remain firmly in the hunt for a memorable campaign.

Reflecting on the mental strength needed to come out on top in a high-stakes final, Miguel Cardoso stressed that Sundowns’ winning mentality is rooted in a shared understanding within the dressing room.

"We always understood that only together, giving the best of each other, trying to come out from the mistakes together, would probably put us closer to winning," said Cardoso, as quoted by KickOff.



