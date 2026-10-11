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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso lifts the lid on Masandawana’s trophy-winning mentality - 'We always understood that...'
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Maintaining winning habit
The MTN8 triumph over Orlando Pirates has added to Mamelodi Sundowns’ growing trophy haul after their African-Asian-Pacific Cup success. With more silverware still up for grabs, Masandawana remain firmly in the hunt for a memorable campaign.
Reflecting on the mental strength needed to come out on top in a high-stakes final, Miguel Cardoso stressed that Sundowns’ winning mentality is rooted in a shared understanding within the dressing room.
"We always understood that only together, giving the best of each other, trying to come out from the mistakes together, would probably put us closer to winning," said Cardoso, as quoted by KickOff.
Control & emotional stability
Cardoso pointed out that the ability to manage the shifting momentum of the match was the deciding factor.
"We knew that the game would give different moments," he explained when discussing his side's approach to this encounter.
"We had to cope with them as much as we would control our emotions… the football that you play comes from controlling your thoughts so that you can keep the stability that is needed to avoid mistakes that can lead to goals."
'We were deserving'
While the scoreline remained competitive, Cardoso was adamant that his team were the superior force on the day.
"In the end, we could have even made a better result, but it is fair. It was a difficult victory, and respect to our opponents and what they do on the pitch.
"We were deserving to win and take the trophy.
"It was important to take it again, something we found as an objective at the beginning of the season, and now looking ahead it is important to remain humble," the Sundowns coach added.
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What comes next for Sundowns?
The celebrations will be short-lived for the Chloorkop outfit as the fixture list remains relentless, with Masandawana set to turn their attention to a midweek Betway Premiership encounter before embarking on their CAF Champions League campaign.
With more silverware still within reach, Cardoso has urged his players to stay focused and trust the values that have driven their success.
"The players need to keep the focus, trust each other, the values that the team has been developing, as it puts us close to winning more and more," Cardoso concluded.
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