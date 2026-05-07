Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso lashes out at referee after 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs blows PSL title race wide open - 'Now we have players in the hospital!'

In the aftermath of a heated encounter in Pretoria, Miguel Cardoso did not hold back his frustration regarding the physical nature of the game and the handling of the contest by the referee.

The Portuguese tactician suggested that the lack of control from the officials has led to serious physical consequences for his squad, referencing the accumulation of damage over recent high-stakes fixtures.

Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cardoso unleashed a passionate broadside at match officials, referencing the physical chaos of the Sundowns vs Chiefs clash and the injuries that followed.

"It’s not the football we want to be played and to be officiated. The first 20 minutes was just a fight and kicking asses, looking for the player and the man, kicking and kicking," he stated.

The Sundowns boss was unsparing in his demands for greater accountability, pointing to the human cost of poor officiating.

"Now we have players in the hospital, shoulders broken, arm broken — I mean, who must control this? Control matches in a proper way!

"The refs need to prepare themselves, do their homework, so they know what they are coming into, and control the game."







