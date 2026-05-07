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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso lashes out at referee after 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs blows PSL title race wide open - 'Now we have players in the hospital!'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
CAF Champions League
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mexico vs South Africa
Mexico
South Africa
World Cup
M. Cardoso

The Brazilians boss has launched a scathing attack on the match officials after seeing his side drop crucial points in a dramatic draw against the Glamour Boys at Loftus Versfeld. The result has revitalised the Betway Premiership title race, handing a massive lifeline to rivals Orlando Pirates.

  • Cardoso vents fury over officiating standards

    In the aftermath of a heated encounter in Pretoria, Miguel Cardoso did not hold back his frustration regarding the physical nature of the game and the handling of the contest by the referee.

    The Portuguese tactician suggested that the lack of control from the officials has led to serious physical consequences for his squad, referencing the accumulation of damage over recent high-stakes fixtures.

    Speaking to SuperSport TV after the final whistle, Cardoso unleashed a passionate broadside at match officials, referencing the physical chaos of the Sundowns vs Chiefs clash and the injuries that followed.

    "It’s not the football we want to be played and to be officiated. The first 20 minutes was just a fight and kicking asses, looking for the player and the man, kicking and kicking," he stated.

    The Sundowns boss was unsparing in his demands for greater accountability, pointing to the human cost of poor officiating.

    "Now we have players in the hospital, shoulders broken, arm broken — I mean, who must control this? Control matches in a proper way!

    "The refs need to prepare themselves, do their homework, so they know what they are coming into, and control the game."



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  • Miguel Cardoso and assistant coach Fabio Fernandes, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'We tried to play football'

    Cardoso, who has been a vocal proponent for the introduction of VAR in South African football, expressed concern that the title race is being unfairly influenced by officiating decisions.

    Despite his visible anger at the circumstances of the draw, he attempted to keep his players focused on the remaining fixtures as the season reaches its business end.

    Reflecting on the performance and the road ahead, Cardoso said: "I think we did what we had to do, we tried to play football but it’s very difficult.

    "The result is… we win our next matches and see what happens, that’s it."

    With the gap at the top narrowed, the pressure has firmly shifted back onto the Chloorkop-based outfit as they look to fending off the charging Orlando Pirates.


  • Thabiso Monyane and Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs May 2026Backpage

    Title race blown wide open at Loftus

    The draw has significant ramifications for the Betway Premiership standings.

    Mamelodi Sundowns had entered the match with a two point lead after Orlando Pirates had beaten Stellenbosch on Tuesday evening.

    A win would have taken them to 67 points, effectively requiring the Buccaneers to win every remaining game and hoping for the Pretoria side to drop points to even stand a chance of catching them.

    Instead, a draw sees Sundowns on 65 points, a three point lead over Pirates who have a game in hand and, significantly, a superior goal difference.

    For the Soweto club the objective remains the same. Win their three remaining matches. However, the maths is different now as they no longer have to rely on Sundowns slipping up. Win all three and the Buccaneers will be crowned champions.


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  • Pyramids-FC-vs-Mamelodi-Sundowns-CAF-Champions-League-Final-2025AFP

    What’s next for Sundowns

    After Wednesday's draw, the Brazilians will take on Siwelele also at Loftus Versfeld on May 9 before hitting the road for their season-closing game against TS Galaxy on May 12 knowing that victory in both these encounters may not be enough to retain their title for a record extending ninth time in a row.

    No matter how the league pans out, after May 12 the focus will firmly shift to the CAF Champions League final, with the South African club hosting the first leg against AS FAR of Morocco on May 17 and travelling to Rabat for the second leg on May 24.

    After that, many of the Sundowns squad will depart for Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations. The question is: how many medals will they have hanging around their necks when they reach the national team camp?