Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues warning to new signing Lazola Maku - 'He will have to prove a lot'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South Africa U20
L. Maku
M. Cardoso
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Knockout Cup

The Portuguese coach has sent a firm message to new arrival Maku, warning the teenager that a spot in the starting line-up is far from guaranteed. The highly-rated midfielder joined the Brazilians as a free agent this week, but his manager is determined to keep expectations grounded at Chloorkop.

  • Lazola MakuBackpagepix

    Cardoso demands patience for Maku

    Mamelodi Sundowns have officially integrated Lazola Maku into their star-studded ranks following the midfielder's successful move to the African champions.

    The 19-year-old prospect arrived at Chloorkop on a long-term contract after his previous spell with Siwelele concluded in July. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Miguel Cardoso has been quick to douse any immediate fires of expectation regarding the youngster’s involvement in the senior side.

    The Portuguese tactician is wary of throwing the former Amajita captain into the deep end too soon, noting that the leap to a club of Sundowns' stature requires a significant mental and tactical adjustment.

    Maku previously spent time testing himself in Austria during several trials, but eventually opted to return to South Africa.

    Cardoso believes that the environment at Sundowns is unique, and even the most gifted players can struggle to find their feet initially.

    “It’s not easy to arrive at Sundowns and have a place automatically. Even Jayden had difficulties imposing himself immediately, so don’t put pressure on the boy; let him settle,” the head coach explained to iDiski Times.

    “He just arrived, but he’s been comfortable amongst us.”

  • Lazola Maku, South Africa, Anthony Levy, New Caledonia, October 2025Backpage

    The battle for midfield places

    The competition for places in the Masandawana engine room is notoriously fierce, with established internationals competing for every minute on the pitch.

    “But there is a lot of competition there [in midfield]. He will have to prove a lot. Putting pressure on him or us doesn’t mean we don’t trust or recognise the quality, because we do; we trust and recognise the quality,” Cardoso added.


  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Tactical adaptation at Chloorkop

    Beyond the physical demands of the South African top flight, Cardoso is focused on ensuring Maku understands the complex tactical system the Brazilians use.

    The coach wants the midfielder to fully grasp his specific role before he is tasked with performing in high-stakes matches.

    This educational phase is vital to the player's long-term success at the club, especially as they compete across multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League.

    “But let the boy have the time to settle down and feel comfortable amongst us, to understand what we want from him,” Cardoso noted.

    By allowing Maku the space to learn the club's philosophy without the immediate pressure of matchday squads, Sundowns hope to maximize the potential of a player who is widely considered one of the brightest young talents in the country’s domestic football scene.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Tylon Smith, Jody Lee Ahshene & Lazola Maku, South Africa Under-20 vs Nigeria Under-20, May 2025Backpagepix

    Proving merit on the training pitch

    Ultimately, the pathway to the first team will be determined by Maku’s own output during daily training sessions.

    Cardoso concluded his assessment by stating: “There are many players in his place. It will come from the fight that comes against the others, the possibility for him to play or not.”

    For Maku, the challenge is now set. He has the opportunity to learn from the best in Africa, but he must show the hunger and resilience necessary to break into a team that is constantly chasing silverware at the highest level.

Next matches
SFC

SFC

CAF Champions League Qualification

23 Oct 2026

WIB

WIB

SFC

SFC

Knockout Cup

27 Oct 2026

MGA

MGA