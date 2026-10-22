Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues warning to new signing Lazola Maku - 'He will have to prove a lot'

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially integrated Lazola Maku into their star-studded ranks following the midfielder's successful move to the African champions.

The 19-year-old prospect arrived at Chloorkop on a long-term contract after his previous spell with Siwelele concluded in July. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Miguel Cardoso has been quick to douse any immediate fires of expectation regarding the youngster’s involvement in the senior side.

The Portuguese tactician is wary of throwing the former Amajita captain into the deep end too soon, noting that the leap to a club of Sundowns' stature requires a significant mental and tactical adjustment.

Maku previously spent time testing himself in Austria during several trials, but eventually opted to return to South Africa.

Cardoso believes that the environment at Sundowns is unique, and even the most gifted players can struggle to find their feet initially.

“It’s not easy to arrive at Sundowns and have a place automatically. Even Jayden had difficulties imposing himself immediately, so don’t put pressure on the boy; let him settle,” the head coach explained to iDiski Times.

“He just arrived, but he’s been comfortable amongst us.”