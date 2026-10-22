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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues warning to new signing Lazola Maku - 'He will have to prove a lot'
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Cardoso demands patience for Maku
Mamelodi Sundowns have officially integrated Lazola Maku into their star-studded ranks following the midfielder's successful move to the African champions.
The 19-year-old prospect arrived at Chloorkop on a long-term contract after his previous spell with Siwelele concluded in July. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, Miguel Cardoso has been quick to douse any immediate fires of expectation regarding the youngster’s involvement in the senior side.
The Portuguese tactician is wary of throwing the former Amajita captain into the deep end too soon, noting that the leap to a club of Sundowns' stature requires a significant mental and tactical adjustment.
Maku previously spent time testing himself in Austria during several trials, but eventually opted to return to South Africa.
Cardoso believes that the environment at Sundowns is unique, and even the most gifted players can struggle to find their feet initially.
“It’s not easy to arrive at Sundowns and have a place automatically. Even Jayden had difficulties imposing himself immediately, so don’t put pressure on the boy; let him settle,” the head coach explained to iDiski Times.
“He just arrived, but he’s been comfortable amongst us.”
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The battle for midfield places
The competition for places in the Masandawana engine room is notoriously fierce, with established internationals competing for every minute on the pitch.
“But there is a lot of competition there [in midfield]. He will have to prove a lot. Putting pressure on him or us doesn’t mean we don’t trust or recognise the quality, because we do; we trust and recognise the quality,” Cardoso added.
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Tactical adaptation at Chloorkop
Beyond the physical demands of the South African top flight, Cardoso is focused on ensuring Maku understands the complex tactical system the Brazilians use.
The coach wants the midfielder to fully grasp his specific role before he is tasked with performing in high-stakes matches.
This educational phase is vital to the player's long-term success at the club, especially as they compete across multiple fronts, including the CAF Champions League.
“But let the boy have the time to settle down and feel comfortable amongst us, to understand what we want from him,” Cardoso noted.
By allowing Maku the space to learn the club's philosophy without the immediate pressure of matchday squads, Sundowns hope to maximize the potential of a player who is widely considered one of the brightest young talents in the country’s domestic football scene.
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Proving merit on the training pitch
Ultimately, the pathway to the first team will be determined by Maku’s own output during daily training sessions.
Cardoso concluded his assessment by stating: “There are many players in his place. It will come from the fight that comes against the others, the possibility for him to play or not.”
For Maku, the challenge is now set. He has the opportunity to learn from the best in Africa, but he must show the hunger and resilience necessary to break into a team that is constantly chasing silverware at the highest level.
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