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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues warning ahead of Siwelele clash - ‘We have to earn the result, remembering that Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 against them’

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates
M. Cardoso
M. Arteta
Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Bayern Munich
Africa Cup of Nations
CAF Champions League
Kaizer Chiefs

The pressure has intensified for the Tshwane giants in an increasingly fierce title race with Orlando Pirates. Despite trailing Masandawana by three points, their rivals hold a significant advantage with a game in hand and a superior goal difference, throwing the battle for Premier Soccer League supremacy wide open. With the run-in now reaching boiling point, every remaining fixture could prove decisive for both sides, and the Portuguese coach has now shifted his focus toward grinding out maximum points and letting the title race unfold on the final day.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Title race shifts out of Sundowns' control

    Mamelodi Sundowns’ relentless charge toward a ninth league title hit a major stumbling block following Wednesday’s frustrating stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs.

    The magnitude of the setback was not lost on Miguel Cardoso, who admitted that while Sundowns still have their fate partly in their own hands, they are now anxiously relying on results elsewhere to keep their title ambitions alive.

    "Regarding the league, our obligation is collect the six points we have ahead of us and then wait to see what is the outcome," said the coach as per SABC Sports.


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  • Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Cardoso warns of Siwelele threat

    The focus now shifts entirely to the upcoming clashes against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy, where anything less than maximum points would likely end their championship defense.

    With a short turnaround before their next fixture, Cardoso is demanding a high level of focus from his squad, specifically referencing the danger posed by their next opponents.

    "So it's now to recover the players because in two days we're going to play again, and we have to earn the result against Siwelele, remembering that this Kaizer Chiefs team lost 2-0 against them, right?" he noted.


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    'It will not be easy'

    The Portuguese tactician emphasised that reputation will count for nothing when they take to the pitch.

    "And that means we need to approach this match with a high sense of responsibility because it will not be easy, as you may imagine, especially in the situation we are, where we've lost several players, as you know, to injuries," he added.

    Cardoso did not hold back when discussing the physical toll the current schedule has taken on his players.

    "I told you that playing seven matches in 21 days is a heroic act that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world."


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  • Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Scheduling concerns and Arteta comparisons

    He even drew a comparison to the complaints made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding player welfare and domestic scheduling in Europe.

    "I don't know if you heard this week when [Arsenal manager, Mikel] Arteta spoke about the Champions League semifinal they played, and comparing the number of games played by Arsenal in the Premier League, and those played by PSG in France and Bayern Munich in Germany.

    "[He highlighted] how those teams were protected and how they arrived at the end of the season, and by protect, I mean managing the games and fixtures to allow them to arrive at this [stage of the season in good shape].

    "It's very tough here in South Africa, with the AFCON and the time we stopped, and especially in a season that we also have a World Cup.

    "But it's something we, and South Africa also, need to think a little bit about how we want the teams to arrive at the end of the season, because this season, no one else played international competitions until the end.

    "Last year, Pirates was also in the [CAF] Champions League semi finals, and we had Stellenbosch doing quite well, if I'm correct."