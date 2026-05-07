Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues warning ahead of Siwelele clash - ‘We have to earn the result, remembering that Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 against them’
- Backpagepix
Title race shifts out of Sundowns' control
Mamelodi Sundowns’ relentless charge toward a ninth league title hit a major stumbling block following Wednesday’s frustrating stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs.
The magnitude of the setback was not lost on Miguel Cardoso, who admitted that while Sundowns still have their fate partly in their own hands, they are now anxiously relying on results elsewhere to keep their title ambitions alive.
"Regarding the league, our obligation is collect the six points we have ahead of us and then wait to see what is the outcome," said the coach as per SABC Sports.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Cardoso warns of Siwelele threat
The focus now shifts entirely to the upcoming clashes against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy, where anything less than maximum points would likely end their championship defense.
With a short turnaround before their next fixture, Cardoso is demanding a high level of focus from his squad, specifically referencing the danger posed by their next opponents.
"So it's now to recover the players because in two days we're going to play again, and we have to earn the result against Siwelele, remembering that this Kaizer Chiefs team lost 2-0 against them, right?" he noted.
- Backpage
'It will not be easy'
The Portuguese tactician emphasised that reputation will count for nothing when they take to the pitch.
"And that means we need to approach this match with a high sense of responsibility because it will not be easy, as you may imagine, especially in the situation we are, where we've lost several players, as you know, to injuries," he added.
Cardoso did not hold back when discussing the physical toll the current schedule has taken on his players.
"I told you that playing seven matches in 21 days is a heroic act that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world."
- Getty Images Sport
Scheduling concerns and Arteta comparisons
He even drew a comparison to the complaints made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta regarding player welfare and domestic scheduling in Europe.
"I don't know if you heard this week when [Arsenal manager, Mikel] Arteta spoke about the Champions League semifinal they played, and comparing the number of games played by Arsenal in the Premier League, and those played by PSG in France and Bayern Munich in Germany.
"[He highlighted] how those teams were protected and how they arrived at the end of the season, and by protect, I mean managing the games and fixtures to allow them to arrive at this [stage of the season in good shape].
"It's very tough here in South Africa, with the AFCON and the time we stopped, and especially in a season that we also have a World Cup.
"But it's something we, and South Africa also, need to think a little bit about how we want the teams to arrive at the end of the season, because this season, no one else played international competitions until the end.
"Last year, Pirates was also in the [CAF] Champions League semi finals, and we had Stellenbosch doing quite well, if I'm correct."