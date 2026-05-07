Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues warning ahead of Siwelele clash - ‘We have to earn the result, remembering that Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 against them’

Mamelodi Sundowns’ relentless charge toward a ninth league title hit a major stumbling block following Wednesday’s frustrating stalemate against Kaizer Chiefs.

The magnitude of the setback was not lost on Miguel Cardoso, who admitted that while Sundowns still have their fate partly in their own hands, they are now anxiously relying on results elsewhere to keep their title ambitions alive.

"Regarding the league, our obligation is collect the six points we have ahead of us and then wait to see what is the outcome," said the coach as per SABC Sports.



