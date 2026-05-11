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Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has made it clear that his team will keep fighting right up to their final match – ‘There is obviously a lot of concern on my part’

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat
TS Galaxy
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs RB Leipzig
CAF Champions League
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M. Cardoso

The tactician has delivered a defiant message to title rivals Orlando Pirates, insisting that the Brazilians will not surrender their crown without a fight. Despite a gruelling schedule that has left his squad battling exhaustion, the Portuguese manager remains adamant that his side will push until the final whistle of their season-ending clash against TS Galaxy.

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    The battle for the Premiership summit

    Mamelodi Sundowns currently sit at the top of the Betway Premiership table with 68 points, holding a narrow three-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.

    However, the Buccaneers possess a game in hand and a superior goal difference of +44 compared to Sundowns' +37.

    This means that should Pirates win their remaining fixtures, they would likely snatch the title away from Chloorkop on goal difference.

    Masandawana attempted to make up ground in that department during a chaotic 7-4 victory over Siwelele at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

    While a hat-trick from Brayan León and a brace from Tashreeq Mathews secured the points, the four goals conceded left Cardoso frustrated.

    "There is obviously a lot of concern on my part, as you might imagine," Cardoso admitted, as reported by Sowetan.

    "There is an attempt to also manage the context, but we can’t give up on winning our matches, so we will continue to the last minute of the TS Galaxy match to look for points."


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  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi Sundowns Neo Rapoo SiweleleBackpagepix

    Fatigue and defensive frailties

    The relentless nature of the South African football calendar is clearly taking its toll on the Sundowns squad.

    The victory over Siwelele was their second game in less than 72 hours, with another fixture looming large on Tuesday.

    Cardoso pointed to mental and physical tiredness as a reason for the defensive lapses that saw Ghampani Lungu net a hat-trick for the opposition.

    Addressing the error from Khulumani Ndamane that led to a goal, Cardoso explained:

    "It’s very clear that he is tired. He is not so reactive and agile.

    "Fatigue is not only physical, but it’s mental and the capacity to make tactical decisions is delayed a little bit sometimes."

    This burnout comes at a critical time, especially with the squad already stretched thin by absences in the defensive department.


  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Injury crisis and the final push

    Sundowns’ depth is being tested to the limit as they navigate the final straight of the league season alongside continental commitments.

    The coach highlighted several key defensive absences that have complicated his team selection and forced certain players to play through the exhaustion.

    "We just lost Keanu Cupido, Mothobi Mvala is still not available and Grant Kekana cannot play in the CAF Champions League final due to suspension," the coach noted.

    Despite these hurdles, Cardoso remains proud of what his team has achieved during this term.

    "This is one of the best campaigns ever for Sundowns in the league. It’s important to notice that, but let’s get these three points and we will speak again," he concluded.

    With the title race set to go down to the wire, the Brazilians know that only a perfect finish can keep the trophy in their cabinet.


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  • Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix

    What’s next Sundowns?

    The title holders probably never expected how things have turned out in the final stretch of the campaign, but they will have to deal with the situation and hope to walk tall.

    Masandawana are in pursuit of a ninth back-to-back PSL title, but will need favours from Orlando Pirates last two opponents, Durban City and Orbit College, to pull it off.

    Due to their forthcoming CAF Champions League final matches, Sundowns’ last league fixture will be played earlier than usual.

    They will face TS Galaxy on the road on May 12, before turning focus to the continent’s top club competition, with the first leg of the final set for Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium against Morocco’s AS FAR on May 17.

    The Brazilians will head up North for the second leg in Rabat on May 24.