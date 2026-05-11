Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has made it clear that his team will keep fighting right up to their final match – ‘There is obviously a lot of concern on my part’

Mamelodi Sundowns currently sit at the top of the Betway Premiership table with 68 points, holding a narrow three-point lead over second-placed Orlando Pirates.

However, the Buccaneers possess a game in hand and a superior goal difference of +44 compared to Sundowns' +37.

This means that should Pirates win their remaining fixtures, they would likely snatch the title away from Chloorkop on goal difference.

Masandawana attempted to make up ground in that department during a chaotic 7-4 victory over Siwelele at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

While a hat-trick from Brayan León and a brace from Tashreeq Mathews secured the points, the four goals conceded left Cardoso frustrated.

"There is obviously a lot of concern on my part, as you might imagine," Cardoso admitted, as reported by Sowetan.

"There is an attempt to also manage the context, but we can’t give up on winning our matches, so we will continue to the last minute of the TS Galaxy match to look for points."



