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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso fires back at his critics after winning the club's CAF Champions League second star - 'Where do you come from?'
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Silencing the continental doubters
In a tense final that saw Mamelodi Sundowns secure a 2-1 aggregate victory over Moroccan side AS FAR, Cardoso finally delivered the elusive "second star" for the club.
After a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg at home, the Brazilians showed immense character to finish the job in North Africa and claim their first continental title since 2016.
For Cardoso, the victory was particularly sweet given the heartbreak of the previous season, where Sundowns fell at the final hurdle against Pyramids FC.
Since joining the club in December 2024 to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, the former Esperance boss has been under intense pressure to restore the club's status as the kings of African football.
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Cardoso remembers the 'arrival' interrogation
Following the final whistle in Morocco, an emotional Cardoso took the opportunity to address the scepticism that followed his appointment.
The coach recalled his very first interaction with the local media, suggesting that his credentials were unfairly questioned from the moment he stepped foot in South Africa.
"In this moment I think about the players, I think about the people that believe in me, I think about the questions I was put in by the journalists when I arrived in South Africa in that first press conference, saying that, what are you doing here, coach?
"Where do you come from?" he stated.
The second star belongs to the club
Despite his pointed remarks towards his critics, Cardoso was quick to emphasise that the victory was a collective achievement for the Chloorkop-based outfit.
He insisted that the new star on the Masandawana jersey is a testament to the club's long-term vision rather than his own personal glory.
"It’s time also to remember everybody that didn’t believe that we did it, now the shirt has a second star. It’s not my star, it’s the star of Mamelodi Sundowns," the coach stated.
"The belief of the club, the commitment of the club towards a direction.
"The job has been done in the recent years, it’s the work of many people."
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Praise for the Sundowns hierarchy and staff
The Portuguese mentor extended his gratitude to the entire support structure at the club, joining Teboho Mokoena and Ronwen Williams in highlighting the backroom staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during a gruelling African campaign.
"Today I feel proud of my players, I feel proud of my administration, I feel proud of my sports direction, I feel proud about my chairman, I feel proud about all the staff that worked very hard.
"A lot of emotions, a lot of sweat, sometimes some difficult moments in terms of commitment or developing commitment and a lot of things that we overcame," he concluded.