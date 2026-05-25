Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso fires back at his critics after winning the club's CAF Champions League second star - 'Where do you come from?'

In a tense final that saw Mamelodi Sundowns secure a 2-1 aggregate victory over Moroccan side AS FAR, Cardoso finally delivered the elusive "second star" for the club.

After a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg at home, the Brazilians showed immense character to finish the job in North Africa and claim their first continental title since 2016.

For Cardoso, the victory was particularly sweet given the heartbreak of the previous season, where Sundowns fell at the final hurdle against Pyramids FC.

Since joining the club in December 2024 to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, the former Esperance boss has been under intense pressure to restore the club's status as the kings of African football.