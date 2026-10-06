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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso eyes historic trophy haul as Brazilians target continental and domestic glory - 'We need to be very ambitious this season'
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Continental dominance & search for history
The pursuit of continental excellence is a cornerstone of Mamelodi Sundowns' identity, and Miguel Cardoso believes his squad is uniquely positioned to achieve something never seen before in South African football.
The head coach is motivated by the prospect of adding a third major continental title to the cabinet within a very short timeframe.
This level of ambition is what drives the Tshwane giants as they navigate one of the most demanding schedules in the club's history, balancing domestic duties with high-stakes international fixtures.
While international glory is a major focus, the bread and butter of the Betway Premiership remains a priority for the Brazilians.
'We are the living proof'
Cardoso has stressed the importance of togetherness and maintaining high standards as the Tshwane giants look to build on their success this season.
Speaking to Teko Modise on the Sundowns channel, the coach urged the Brazilians to remain ambitious while ensuring their mindset and actions match their lofty targets.
"We are the living proof that we can compete in high platforms; we know that these kinds of matches can fall for any side," said Cardoso.
"We need to be very ambitious this season, but ambition can be negative if you don’t align behaviours with it. Steve Komphela said, ‘We win, we celebrate, we’re not happy, but it’s not enough’.
"If we feel we have something special, we're gonna create an opportunity to lose, and we cannot."
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Navigating a congested fixture schedule
The Brazilians face a demanding run of fixtures, with the CAF Champions League, domestic cups and league campaign all competing for their attention.
Before that, however, Sundowns must first turn their focus to Orlando Pirates and the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
"We need to focus on the next one [MTN8]; that’s a challenge ahead. After that, we have championship matches, and it’s a competition we need to regain; obviously it’s a strong objective for the season," he explained.
"Then we have a Super Cup; it’s a very strong objective. Having a possibility to put a third continental [trophy] in five months, it takes us to a point where nobody has done that in a country.
"Big trophies come with big possibilities; we need to understand how we need to behave."
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'We must take ourselves to the limit'
The final piece of Cardoso's ambitious puzzle involves the FIFA Challenger Cup. The tournament presents an opportunity for Sundowns to test their mettle against some of the most iconic clubs in world football.
The Prtuguese is already preparing for potential clashes against South American heavyweights and other global powerhouses, viewing these matches as the ultimate measuring stick for his team’s progress and their standing on the international stage.
"We have strong opponents to qualify for the CAF Champions League, and we must take ourselves to the limit. Also, I’m not sure how we gonna be able to cope with all competitions we have locally. But we have to trust the boys that they will step up.
"Then we will go for the Challenger Cup; it can be Fluminense, Flamengo, Palmeiras, one of the best Argentinian team, it can be Toluca, but we will study the teams and take weight off the players," Cardoso concluded.
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