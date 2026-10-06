Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso eyes historic trophy haul as Brazilians target continental and domestic glory - 'We need to be very ambitious this season'

The pursuit of continental excellence is a cornerstone of Mamelodi Sundowns' identity, and Miguel Cardoso believes his squad is uniquely positioned to achieve something never seen before in South African football.

The head coach is motivated by the prospect of adding a third major continental title to the cabinet within a very short timeframe.

This level of ambition is what drives the Tshwane giants as they navigate one of the most demanding schedules in the club's history, balancing domestic duties with high-stakes international fixtures.

While international glory is a major focus, the bread and butter of the Betway Premiership remains a priority for the Brazilians.



