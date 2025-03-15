Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso expresses concern over Orlando Pirates fixture - 'It’s not good that this match was put on Sunday because Bafana Bafana players will go to the national team immediately'

Significant number of Masandawana players will immediately join Bafana teammates after playing Bucs.

  • Bucs-Downs fixture set just before international break

  • Cardoso says players will not rest
  • Key Sundowns players named for Bafana games
