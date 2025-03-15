Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso expresses concern over Orlando Pirates fixture - 'It’s not good that this match was put on Sunday because Bafana Bafana players will go to the national team immediately'

BackpageKiplagat SangMamelodi Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso expresses concern over Orlando Pirates fixture - 'It’s not good that this match was put on Sunday because Bafana Bafana players will go to the national team immediately'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCSouth AfricaLesothoWorld Cup Qualification CAFBenin vs South AfricaBeninM. CardosoSignificant number of Masandawana players will immediately join Bafana teammates after playing Bucs.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBucs-Downs fixture set just before international breakCardoso says players will not restKey Sundowns players named for Bafana gamesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱