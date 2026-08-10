Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains Siyanda Ndlovu's absence after star signing misses MTN8 clash - 'He got that small injury'
A frustrating start for the new arrival
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided an update on Siyanda Ndlovu’s injury setback after the talented winger missed the club’s opening match of their Premier Soccer League 2026/27 season.
The Portuguese mentor addressed Ndlovu’s absence after the Brazilians secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.
Explaining why the 22-year-old forward was not included in the match-day squad against Rise and Shine, Cardoso revealed that Ndlovu picked up an injury just a few days after arriving at Sundowns.
The coach was also transparent about the forward’s recovery timeline, offering clarity on when Ndlovu could potentially return to action.
'He gave us very good signs in the beginning...'
"Siyanda got the muscle injury at the beginning of the pre-season, so basically he didn’t train the whole pre-season," Cardoso said as per FARPost.
"He started training with the team two days ago. He’s unfortunately in the very early days of adaptation to be with us.
"He gave us very good signs in the beginning, but he got that small injury that took him out for three weeks."
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From Pirates medical to Sundowns move
Ndlovu signed for Sundowns in the off-season from PSL side Golden Arrows in a transfer move that was full of drama.
Before moving to Chloorkop, he was poised for a transfer to Orlando Pirates, where he had already completed medicals.
Ndlovu became one of the most sought-after players in the domestic league in the current transfer window following his impressive performances at Abafana Besthende.
His ability to create and finish chances made him a top target for the country's biggest clubs.
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Integration into the Brazilians squad
Sundowns' victory over Polokwane sets up a mouth-watering MTN8 semi-final clash against Ndlovu’s former employers, Arrows.
The timing of his return could not be more poignant, as he looks to prove his worth in a squad brimming with international talent.
With the CAF Champions League and the league season looming, Cardoso knows he will need every bit of Ndlovu's creative spark to maintain the club's dominance both domestically and on the African continent.
"But he made a full recovery; he’s training.
"Today [Saturday] we had a training match in the morning, and we didn’t expose him to that game because we didn’t want to force him.
"We want to integrate him well. There are beautiful signs; it’s exciting to see what he can give to the team and us [coaches].
"He’s a wonderful boy who works hard, and he will be back soon."
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