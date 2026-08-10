Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains Siyanda Ndlovu's absence after star signing misses MTN8 clash - 'He got that small injury'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided an update on Siyanda Ndlovu’s injury setback after the talented winger missed the club’s opening match of their Premier Soccer League 2026/27 season.

The Portuguese mentor addressed Ndlovu’s absence after the Brazilians secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Explaining why the 22-year-old forward was not included in the match-day squad against Rise and Shine, Cardoso revealed that Ndlovu picked up an injury just a few days after arriving at Sundowns.

The coach was also transparent about the forward’s recovery timeline, offering clarity on when Ndlovu could potentially return to action.



