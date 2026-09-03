Backpagepix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains line-up changes against Milford FC - 'The intensity of that match...'
- Backpagepix
Rotation strategy at Chloorkop
The Sundowns head coach has moved to quash any talk of a rift or potential transfer involving Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder was named on the bench against Milford FC.
Cardoso stressed that the decision was simply part of managing his squad through a demanding run of fixtures, with Mokoena introduced after the half-time break.
The Brazilians eventually secured a 2-0 victory, but Mokoena’s absence from the starting XI quickly caught the attention of the Masandawana faithful.
The Portuguese mentor was quick to stress that the midfielder was not the only big-name player given a breather for the midweek clash.
- Backpagepix
'Tebza stayed on the bench like any other player'
"No, Tebza stayed on the bench like any other player. As you saw, Brayan [Leon] stayed on the bench, like players who started the previous one; Fawaaz [Basadien] started the previous one, stayed on the bench; [Thapelo] Morena started the previous one started on the bench," Cardoso told the media.
Cardoso further elaborated on his philosophy regarding squad depth and the necessity of giving other members of the roster a chance to shine.
He made it clear that no player is immune to the rotation policy if it benefits the collective health of the group.
- Backpagepix
Managing the physical load
The tactical shift came on the heels of a high-octane MTN8 semi-final encounter against Golden Arrows. Cardoso emphasised that maintaining the high standards of performance his team has set requires careful physical monitoring.
He suggested that sticking with the same personnel would have led to a physical collapse, given the short turnaround between competitive fixtures. The coach is clearly prioritising long-term fitness over short-term consistency in his team selections.
Addressing the physical demands of the squad, Cardoso stated: "[Khulumani] Ndamane did not even come to call-up, so look, when you play matches with the intensity, I think you saw, because you praised the level we've been putting, we put it both in AmaZulu and then Arrows away," he added.
- Backpagepix
Survival in a congested season
The coach highlighted that without these changes, the squad would suffer significantly. "The intensity of that match, if you don't change a few players in the team, today [Wednesday evening] we would be on our knees, in this match and for the future," Cardoso warned.
"The rotation of the players has to do with the management of the group, also providing opportunities for everybody and nothing more than that."
By utilising his full squad, the coach believes he can keep his best players fresh for the most critical stages of the season across multiple domestic and continental competitions.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting