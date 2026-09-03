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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains line-up changes against Milford FC - 'The intensity of that match...'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
M. Cardoso
T. Mokoena
B. Leon
F. Basadien
K. Ndamane
T. Morena
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
AmaZulu FC

The Portuguese mentor has lifted the lid on his thinking behind the changes to the Brazilians’ starting XI for Wednesday’s victory. Teboho Mokoena was one of the notable names left on the bench as the Tshwane giants were made to work for a 2-0 victory over the newly promoted KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

  • Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Rotation strategy at Chloorkop

    The Sundowns head coach has moved to quash any talk of a rift or potential transfer involving Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder was named on the bench against Milford FC.

    Cardoso stressed that the decision was simply part of managing his squad through a demanding run of fixtures, with Mokoena introduced after the half-time break.

    The Brazilians eventually secured a 2-0 victory, but Mokoena’s absence from the starting XI quickly caught the attention of the Masandawana faithful.

    The Portuguese mentor was quick to stress that the midfielder was not the only big-name player given a breather for the midweek clash.


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  • Teboho Mokoena Fawaaz Basadien Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    'Tebza stayed on the bench like any other player'

    "No, Tebza stayed on the bench like any other player. As you saw, Brayan [Leon] stayed on the bench, like players who started the previous one; Fawaaz [Basadien] started the previous one, stayed on the bench; [Thapelo] Morena started the previous one started on the bench," Cardoso told the media.

    Cardoso further elaborated on his philosophy regarding squad depth and the necessity of giving other members of the roster a chance to shine.

    He made it clear that no player is immune to the rotation policy if it benefits the collective health of the group.


  • Abuyela Maxwele Golden Arrows Tebogo Mokoena Grant Kekana Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Managing the physical load

    The tactical shift came on the heels of a high-octane MTN8 semi-final encounter against Golden Arrows. Cardoso emphasised that maintaining the high standards of performance his team has set requires careful physical monitoring.

    He suggested that sticking with the same personnel would have led to a physical collapse, given the short turnaround between competitive fixtures. The coach is clearly prioritising long-term fitness over short-term consistency in his team selections.

    Addressing the physical demands of the squad, Cardoso stated: "[Khulumani] Ndamane did not even come to call-up, so look, when you play matches with the intensity, I think you saw, because you praised the level we've been putting, we put it both in AmaZulu and then Arrows away," he added.


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  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Survival in a congested season

    The coach highlighted that without these changes, the squad would suffer significantly. "The intensity of that match, if you don't change a few players in the team, today [Wednesday evening] we would be on our knees, in this match and for the future," Cardoso warned.

    "The rotation of the players has to do with the management of the group, also providing opportunities for everybody and nothing more than that."

    By utilising his full squad, the coach believes he can keep his best players fresh for the most critical stages of the season across multiple domestic and continental competitions.