Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains line-up changes against Milford FC - 'The intensity of that match...'

The Sundowns head coach has moved to quash any talk of a rift or potential transfer involving Teboho Mokoena after the midfielder was named on the bench against Milford FC.

Cardoso stressed that the decision was simply part of managing his squad through a demanding run of fixtures, with Mokoena introduced after the half-time break.

The Brazilians eventually secured a 2-0 victory, but Mokoena’s absence from the starting XI quickly caught the attention of the Masandawana faithful.

The Portuguese mentor was quick to stress that the midfielder was not the only big-name player given a breather for the midweek clash.



