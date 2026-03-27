Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso earns high praise for transformative impact - 'He is moving according to expectations of the club'
Cardoso proving his worth
Miguel Cardoso is rapidly silencing any remaining doubters at Mamelodi Sundowns as he approaches the final stretch of his first full season in the hot seat.
The Portuguese coach has recently secured back-to-back Premier Soccer League Coach of the Month awards, a testament to the consistency he has instilled in the Brazilians. Beyond domestic success, Cardoso’s impact on the continental stage has been equally profound.
Despite a frustrating first half of the season, the tactical discipline and clinical edge of the Pretoria side under Cardoso have not gone unnoticed.
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'Cardoso is moving according to the expectations'
His work has drawn praise from fellow countryman Luís Gonçalves, who believes Cardoso is meeting every demand placed upon him.
"Cardoso is moving according to the expectations of a club like Sundowns. He has been in two finals of the [CAF] Champions League and is now in the semi-finals after having competed at the Club World Cup, so it shows there is plenty he is doing right with his work," Gonçalves recently stated as per KickOff.
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The Portuguese school of coaching
Gonçalves insists that Cardoso's philosophy is clear to anyone watching the team.
"I have always known him to be a coach who is clear with his ideas, and it is showing with his work at Sundowns. From what I’m observing from a distance, Cardoso has taken Sundowns forward," he added, noting the distinct style of play now visible at the Pretoria-based club.
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Handling the pressure of big spending
Managing Sundowns comes with unique pressures, largely due to the club's significant investment in the playing squad. However, Cardoso appears to be thriving under the weight of expectation.
The recruitment strategy at Chloorkop continues to be aggressive, and the Portuguese coach has been able to integrate new arrivals seamlessly into his tactical framework.
"He has come to a club with demands because they spend money, but that is the kind of pressure that coaches like," Gonçalves explained.
"If the club has good players and is recruiting well, it is natural that there will be demand for results."
Cardoso’s ability to turn that financial backing into tangible results on the pitch has been a hallmark of his tenure so far.
"It is about the methodology of tactical periodisation, which centres on playing according to how you train while imposing your game and dominating," he concluded.