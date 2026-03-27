Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso earns high praise for transformative impact - 'He is moving according to expectations of the club'

Managing Sundowns comes with unique pressures, largely due to the club's significant investment in the playing squad. However, Cardoso appears to be thriving under the weight of expectation.

The recruitment strategy at Chloorkop continues to be aggressive, and the Portuguese coach has been able to integrate new arrivals seamlessly into his tactical framework.

"He has come to a club with demands because they spend money, but that is the kind of pressure that coaches like," Gonçalves explained.

"If the club has good players and is recruiting well, it is natural that there will be demand for results."

Cardoso’s ability to turn that financial backing into tangible results on the pitch has been a hallmark of his tenure so far.

"It is about the methodology of tactical periodisation, which centres on playing according to how you train while imposing your game and dominating," he concluded.