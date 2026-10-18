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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso earns backing after trophy triumph and new contract - 'We have to give him credit'
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'Cardoso deserves it'
Roger Feutmba believes the decision to extend Miguel Cardoso' stay is entirely justified given the silverware now sitting in the trophy cabinet. He highlighted that the club had been searching for the MTN8 trophy for a significant amount of time, making this specific triumph a major milestone for the current technical team.
With the Champions League also secured, the coach has proven he can deliver on the biggest stages in African football.
Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Feutmba was full of praise for the work being done behind the scenes.
"Cardoso deserves it. I can certainly say that we achieved a lot. By winning the Champions League, he just won the MTN8 trophy. A trophy we have been looking for so long," the former midfielder stated.
"So, we have to give him credit. We have to give him credit."
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Overcoming early tactical challenges
Transitioning to a new coaching philosophy is rarely a seamless process at a club with such high expectations, and Cardoso certainly faced his fair share of scrutiny when he first arrived.
Feutmba expanded on this by noting that while the league title eluded them last season, the overall trajectory of the club remains upward.
"Even though in the beginning it was a little bit challenging, considering the type of football we are used to. But today, like I say, football is about results. It's also true that last season we didn't win the league.
"But if you look at it closely, you can certainly say that by winning the Champions League, by winning the top eight, and by being on top there, because today Sundowns is the best in Africa. And his contribution as a coach is massive," Feutmba added.
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A collective effort at Chloorkop
While the head coach often takes the spotlight, Feutmba was careful to mention that the current success is the product of a unified vision within the club.
"Even though to reach that level, you need the contribution of everyone involved in the project. But it's about the results, and it's him who is in charge. With the technical team, you have to say congratulations to them for what they have achieved so far.
"He deserves the extension. He deserves the support of everybody within the club and all the supporters," Feutmba explained.
This call for unity comes at a crucial time as the club looks to build a dynasty under the current leadership.
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Reclaiming the league title
The next major objective for Cardoso and his squad is to wrestle the Betway Premiership title back from their rivals, Orlando Pirates.
Feutmba believes that maintaining a high level of motivation will be the deciding factor in the upcoming title race against the Soweto giants.
"Yes, we can do that. Sundowns is a very consistent team. Very consistent team. So, we just need to keep that fire burning. We just need to keep that motivation going," Feutmba concluded.
"We need to make sure that everyone within the club remains focused. We just work, work, work very hard. You know, every day, even if you are successful, you continue to have to be focused."
With a new contract in hand and the backing of club legends, Cardoso appears well-positioned to continue his trophy-laden spell.
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