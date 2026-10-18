Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso earns backing after trophy triumph and new contract - 'We have to give him credit'

Roger Feutmba believes the decision to extend Miguel Cardoso' stay is entirely justified given the silverware now sitting in the trophy cabinet. He highlighted that the club had been searching for the MTN8 trophy for a significant amount of time, making this specific triumph a major milestone for the current technical team.

With the Champions League also secured, the coach has proven he can deliver on the biggest stages in African football.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Feutmba was full of praise for the work being done behind the scenes.

"Cardoso deserves it. I can certainly say that we achieved a lot. By winning the Champions League, he just won the MTN8 trophy. A trophy we have been looking for so long," the former midfielder stated.

"So, we have to give him credit. We have to give him credit."



